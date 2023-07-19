Police open arson investigation after five vehicles torched in Co. Armagh
POLICE are appealing for information after a number of vehicles were set on fire in Co. Armagh in the early hours of this morning.

Three vehicles, a digger and a forklift truck were destroyed in the fire just before 5.40am today at a yard in the Tullysaran Road area of Armagh.

Investigators have said they are treating the fire — which caused extensive damage and led to homes being evacuated — as ‘arson with intent to endanger life'.

"This was a serious fire which threatened the lives of the residents of the property beside the yard," said Detective Sergeant Stewart of the PSNI.

"Thankfully, they were evacuated safely, but extensive damage was caused to the home.

"Electricity lines in the area were also affected.

"We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life.

"The consequences of this fire could have been catastrophic were it not for the swift actions of our fire service colleagues.

"Our enquiries are continuing.

"We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 226 of July 19.

