Teen arrested following collision which left two people hospitalised
A TEENAGER has been arrested after being involved in a collision which left two people hospitalised.

PSNI officers were called to the incident in Co. Armagh on the evening of June 7.

Two vehicles collided in the Cloughoge area at around 10.20pm, the police force has confirmed.

“Officers received and responded to a report of a two vehicle collision on the Forkhill Road at around 10.20pm,” they said.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.”

They added: “The male driver and the female passenger of one of the vehicles were both taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries, which at this time, are not believed to be life threatening.

“An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including failing to stop at, remain at and report an accident where injury was caused, and driving with excess alcohol in breath.

“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.”

The Forkhill Road was closed for a time, but it has since reopened.

The police force is now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact them.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing this morning, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, and has any information which might assist, or any dash cam or mobile footage, to get in touch," they state.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1430 of 08/06/25.”

