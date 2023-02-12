Police say 'no justification' for attack after man shot in Derry
News

Police say 'no justification' for attack after man shot in Derry

POLICE have appealed for information after a man was shot in Derry on Saturday evening.

The man, aged in his forties, was shot in the lower leg shortly after 10.20pm in the Skeoge Road area.

Speaking after the victim was taken to hospital, PSNI Detective Inspector Finlay said the attack was a 'stark violation of his basic human rights'.

The victim is reported to have been approached from behind before he was shot once.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and we are specifically appealing for anyone who was in the area between 10pm and 10.30pm who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch," said DI Findlay.

"We're also keen to hear from drivers with dashcam who were in the area at this time.

"The injuries inflicted on the victim are a stark violation of his basic human rights.

"There is no justification for this type of violence.

"Attacks like these not only place the victim at risk, but also the local community."

He urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 1924 of 11/02/23.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

See More: Derry, PSNI

Related

Derry man who attempted to engage child in sexual activity pleads guilty to four offences
News 2 days ago

Derry man who attempted to engage child in sexual activity pleads guilty to four offences

By: Fiona Audley

Derry man jailed for 'violent attack' on woman
News 3 days ago

Derry man jailed for 'violent attack' on woman

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two arrests made in Derry under Terrorism Act as police investigate New IRA
News 4 days ago

Two arrests made in Derry under Terrorism Act as police investigate New IRA

By: Irish Post

Latest

When the Troubles came to Birmingham
Entertainment 1 day ago

When the Troubles came to Birmingham

By: Michael Flavin

Ten minutes with novelist Máire Malone
Culture 1 day ago

Ten minutes with novelist Máire Malone

By: Irish Post

Northern Ireland Protocol resolution in sight
News 2 days ago

Northern Ireland Protocol resolution in sight

By: Kevin Meagher

History not maths needs to be taught in British schools
News 2 days ago

History not maths needs to be taught in British schools

By: Paul Donovan

Full cast announced for new Troubles play led by Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch
Entertainment 2 days ago

Full cast announced for new Troubles play led by Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch

By: Fiona Audley