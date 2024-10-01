Police try to locate people who helped woman targeted in knife-point robbery
News

Police try to locate people who helped woman targeted in knife-point robbery

POLICE have appealed to members of the public to come forward after a woman was robbed at knifepoint in Belfast city centre.

The incident, which happened in the May Street and East Bridge Street area on Sunday, September 29, saw a woman approached by a man carrying a large knife.

He demanded she hand over her bag, which contained a number of personal belongings.

PSNI officers investigating the robbery have called on anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Shortly after midnight we received a report that a woman had been walking in the May Street/East Bridge Street area when she was approached by a man carrying a large knife.

“The man demanded that she hand over her bag, a beige fabric tote bag containing a number of personal items, before making off in the direction of Friendly Street.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch.”

They added: “We are also keen to speak to two members of the public who came to the woman’s aid after the suspect ran away.

“Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2 30/09/24.”

See More: Belfast

Related

Man arrested in Co. Louth after car hijacked in Belfast with girl inside
News 1 day ago

Man arrested in Co. Louth after car hijacked in Belfast with girl inside

By: Gerard Donaghy

Dublin woman, 18, charged after almost £1m worth of cannabis seized at Belfast airport
News 1 day ago

Dublin woman, 18, charged after almost £1m worth of cannabis seized at Belfast airport

By: Gerard Donaghy

Hit-and-run driver reversed through garden wall at speed while children played nearby
News 4 days ago

Hit-and-run driver reversed through garden wall at speed while children played nearby

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Co. Limerick shop celebrates after selling winning €5.5m lottery ticket
News 1 day ago

Co. Limerick shop celebrates after selling winning €5.5m lottery ticket

By: Gerard Donaghy

'Shock, numbness and disbelief': Tributes paid after two teenagers die in Co. Mayo collision
News 1 day ago

'Shock, numbness and disbelief': Tributes paid after two teenagers die in Co. Mayo collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

'We can unify Ireland': Mary Lou McDonald proposes unity referendum at Sinn Féin ard fheis
News 1 day ago

'We can unify Ireland': Mary Lou McDonald proposes unity referendum at Sinn Féin ard fheis

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man from Co. Derry jailed over 'horrendous' child cruelty offences
News 2 days ago

Man from Co. Derry jailed over 'horrendous' child cruelty offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman in her 60s dies following Co. Antrim collision
News 2 days ago

Woman in her 60s dies following Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy