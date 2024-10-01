Police try to locate people who helped woman targeted in knife-point robbery

POLICE have appealed to members of the public to come forward after a woman was robbed at knifepoint in Belfast city centre.

The incident, which happened in the May Street and East Bridge Street area on Sunday, September 29, saw a woman approached by a man carrying a large knife.

He demanded she hand over her bag, which contained a number of personal belongings.

PSNI officers investigating the robbery have called on anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant McCartan said: “Shortly after midnight we received a report that a woman had been walking in the May Street/East Bridge Street area when she was approached by a man carrying a large knife.

“The man demanded that she hand over her bag, a beige fabric tote bag containing a number of personal items, before making off in the direction of Friendly Street.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch.”

They added: “We are also keen to speak to two members of the public who came to the woman’s aid after the suspect ran away.

“Detectives can be contacted on 101 quoting reference 2 30/09/24.”