Political leaders attend funeral of Fianna Fáil stalwart Chris Wall

FORMER Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald were among the mourners who attended the funeral of long-time Fianna Fáil member Chris Wall.

Mr Wall, who died on December 28, was a close ally of Mr Ahern for decades, and a key organiser in his Dublin Central constituency.

The former senator was also a member of the Fianna Fáil national executive for many years and a life vice-president of Athletics Ireland.

Leading his requiem Mass at St Peter’s Church in Phibsboro, Dublin on Tuesday, January 4, Fr Liam Kelleher said Mr Wall was best described as a man whose priorities in life were “his family, athletics and politics”.

Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin Bay South Jim O’Callaghan also attended the funeral, although Taoiseach Micheál Martin, the current Fianna Fáil party leader, was unable to attend, and was represented by his aide de camp, Commandant Claire Mortimer instead.

In a statement made prior to the funeral, Mr Martin described Mr Wall as an “outstanding party activist”.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Chris Wall,” he said.

“Chris was a serving member of the party's National Executive, a body on which he sat for many years. I greatly valued his contributions and insights.”

He added: “Chris was an outstanding party activist at both national and grassroots levels and contributed greatly to the party over many decades. He will be sadly missed.”

Mr Wall leaves behind his wife Myra, his children Jacqueline, Richard, Eileen and Mary and his extended family and friends.