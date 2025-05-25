Politicians condemn arrest of elderly pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Belfast

POLITICIANS in the North have condemned the arrest of an elderly pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Belfast, with one saying he was 'disturbed' by the incident.

A video circulating online showed the woman standing outside a branch of Barclays bank on Saturday as a police officer spoke to her before arresting her.

The PSNI confirmed that two women had been arrested in relation to the incident on suspicion of criminal damage.

A joint statement from several pro-Palestinian groups said they were 'shocked but not surprised at this serious escalation in the criminalisation of Palestine activists'.

In the video, the person recording appears to suggest stickers had been placed on the ATM of the Barclays branch in Castle Place before being removed.

The bank has faced criticism over accusations from pro-Palestinian groups that it provides financial services to companies that sell arms to Israel.

The woman, who describes herself as a 72-year-old Jewish grandmother, is subsequently arrested and led to a police van.

"Police received a report relating to a protest in the Castle Place area of Belfast city centre on Saturday morning, May 24," said a PSNI statement.

"Officers attended and two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

"The women — one aged in her 70s and the other in her 50s — are in custody, assisting with police enquiries at this time."

Supporters later gathered outside Musgrave Police Station, where the women were held.

A subsequent video showed the women — reportedly members of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC) and Jews for Palestine Ireland — outside the station having been released.

'Repression'

In a statement, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said he was 'extremely disturbed' by the arrests.

"All over the world Israel's legitimacy has utterly crumbled. And so the establishment is ramping up its repression to try and silence protestors," said the MLA for West Belfast.

He added: "It is those who are funding, arming and committing genocide who should be charged — not the people protesting it!"

Sinn Féin counterpart Pat Sheehan said it was 'disgraceful that… an elderly Jewish woman who has consistently and bravely campaigned for an end to Israel's genocide in Gaza has been arrested by the PSNI'.

"Highlighting the genocidal, inhumane slaughter of defenceless civilians — and those who enable it — is not a crime," he continued.

Mr Sheehan said that the party will be raising their concerns with the PSNI.

A joint statement from Derry IPSC, Mid Ulster IPSC and BDS Strabane also criticised the arrest.

"These activists were simply protesting Barclays, a bank complicit with the genocide of Palestinians," read the statement.

"This is another example of how the state is determined to crush support for the Palestinian struggle for freedom and justice and taking action to end the genocide by Israel in Gaza where 2.2m people are being deliberately starved to death, hemmed into one fifth of their land and being slaughtered by the unrelenting bombing with arms supplied by the US, EU and UK.

"Activists from across the North have been criminalised for protesting against the genocide.

"We stand in full solidarity with all those facing repression for speaking out against genocide in Belfast today."