Poor weather delays sinking of smuggling ship in Co. Mayo

THE sinking of a smuggling ship in Co. Mayo has been delayed due to bad weather in Ireland.

The MV Shingle is currently in dry dock in New Ross Harbour in Co. Wexford, but it is due to make its way to Killala Bay where it will be purposely sunk to create Ireland’s first artificial reef.

The ship, which is now owned by Ireland’s Revenue Commissioners, was seized more than a decade ago, in the summer of 2014, while on its way to Drogheda from Slovenia, after customs officers discovered cigarettes worth €13m on board.

Some 32million packets of cigarettes were found on the 60-metre-long vessel, which was due to be scrapped before diving enthusiasts made the case for it being sunk to create an artificial reef for divers.

The green light was given in July 2024, and Killala Bay Ships 2 Reef Ltd have invested up to €35,000 of their own money into the project, the Mayo News reports.

The project has also received €50k in funding from an Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme (ORIS).

Local councillor, Michael Loftus, who is involved in Killala Bay Ships 2 Reef Ltd, has confirmed that the engine and any potential pollutants on the ship have been removed.

The ship should have arrived in Killala this weekend, however, poor weather this week has seen the project delayed, meaning the ship will remain in Wexford's waters until conditions allow the ship to be towed.