Pregnant woman and unborn child die in horror collision on Irish road

A WOMAN who was six months pregnant has died after being hit by a car in Fermanagh.

Valeria Amorim and her unborn baby were both fatally injured in the incident which happened at around 8pm last night in the Boa Island Road in Belleek.

Three pedestrians were injured in the collision in total, the PSNI has confirmed.

The other two people were treated by members of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Following the tragic death of Valeria and her unborn child, the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for information and witnesses,” they said in a statement today.

“Anyone with dash-cam footage or other footage thaty could assist with the investigation is asked to contact detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 1723 of 19/0224,” they added.