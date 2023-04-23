President Higgins' beloved pet dog Bród passes away
News

President Higgins' beloved pet dog Bród passes away

The Prince and Princess of Wales, then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins, his wife Sabina Coyne and the president’s dog Bród in march 2020 (Image: Phil Noble - Pool/Getty Images)

PRESIDENT Michael D. Higgins' beloved pet dog Bród has sadly passed away.

The 11-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog was often pictured alongside the president at Áras an Uachtaráin when he welcomed visiting dignitaries.

A statement from the Áras said Bród was 'a very much loved dog' and 'one of the most photographed dogs in Ireland'.

"President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina are sad to confirm that Bród, one of their two Bernese Mountain Dogs, has passed away at just past the age of 11," read the statement from the Áras.

Bród and another Bernese Mountain Dog, Síoda, were familiar figures at Áras an Uachtaráin until the latter's death in 2020.

Since March 2021, Bród has been kept company by Misneach.

Bród is the Irish word for 'pride', while Misneach means 'courage' and Síoda means 'silk'.

Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with President Higgins, his wife Sabina and dogs Bród and Síoda in 2018 (Image: MAXWELLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Royal visitors including the Prince and Princess Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Earl and Countess of Wessex have all been taken by the dogs during visits to Ireland.

In 2021, Bród met German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, with President Higgins joking with the latter that the dog was 'an experienced diplomat'.

However, Misneach appeared less impressed by US President Joe Biden during his recent trip to Ireland, barking at the distinguished guest and ignoring his calls.

President Higgins and French President Emmanuel Macron are accompanied by Bród and Misneach at Áras an Uachtaráin in August 2021 (Image: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"Bród was 11 years and two months at Áras an Uachtaráin, having come to the Áras as an eight-week-old puppy," added the statement from the Áras.

"Bród was a very much loved dog by all that met him and he enjoyed meeting with the thousands of members of the public who came to Áras an Uachtaráin over the years and he was probably one of the most photographed dogs in Ireland.

"He will be missed by the President, Sabina and all at the Áras, particularly Misneach, the President's remaining two-and-a-half-year-old dog, who has shared his space with Bród over recent months and was his constant companion, aware of Bród's situation and very attentive to him."

Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met Bród and Misneach during a visit to Áras an Uachtaráin in October 2021 (Image: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

On Twitter, An Garda Síochána said that during his time at Áras an Uachtaráin, bród 'brought joy to many including our own mounts that reside there too, and will all miss him around the grounds'.

Meanwhile, Irish dog rescue charity MADRA posted: "Condolences to President and Mrs Higgins on the passing of Bród.

"The passing of a loved one is never easy and we know Bród was a very loved family member.

"You served your country well Bród and will be missed!"

The-then Duchess of Cambridge pets Bród outside Áras an Uachtaráin in March 2020 (Image: JULIEN BEHAL/AFP via Getty Images)

See More: Bród, Misneach, President Michael D Higgins, Síoda

Related

President of Ireland's dog, Bród, steals the spotlight during Royal visit
News 1 year ago

President of Ireland's dog, Bród, steals the spotlight during Royal visit

By: Irish Post

President Higgins to get a pet pony following death of beloved dog Síoda
News 2 years ago

President Higgins to get a pet pony following death of beloved dog Síoda

By: Rachael O'Connor

Rapist sentenced to 16 years for 'horrific' child abuse offences
News 1 hour ago

Rapist sentenced to 16 years for 'horrific' child abuse offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

GAA official jailed for sixteen years on sex abuse charges
News 1 day ago

GAA official jailed for sixteen years on sex abuse charges

By: Mal Rogers

Death of Colm Murphy who was charged with Omagh bombing
News 1 day ago

Death of Colm Murphy who was charged with Omagh bombing

By: IRISH POST

Ten Minutes with Dylan Brickley
Entertainment 1 day ago

Ten Minutes with Dylan Brickley

By: IRISH POST

Brian Gleeson announced in lead role for West End transfer of The Crucible
Entertainment 2 days ago

Brian Gleeson announced in lead role for West End transfer of The Crucible

By: Fiona Audley

Police freeze £37k in bank account linked to South East Antrim UDA
News 2 days ago

Police freeze £37k in bank account linked to South East Antrim UDA

By: Irish Post