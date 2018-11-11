President Higgins pays tribute to Irish who died in World War One during Armistice Day commemorations
News

President Higgins pays tribute to Irish who died in World War One during Armistice Day commemorations

President Ireland Michael D Higgins lays a wreath at the Armistice Day centenary commemorations in Glasnevin Cemetery (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

PRESIDENT of Ireland Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the Irish people who died in World War One during today’s Armistice Day commemorations.

The President was speaking at Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin as the State marked 100 years since the end of the conflict.

He also said those who survived returned to a changed Ireland, which experienced an ‘official amnesia’ with regards to the war.

French Ambassador Stéphane Crouzat, British Ambassador Robin Barnett, United States Chargé d'Affaires Reece Smyth and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany Deike Potzel (Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)
Advertisement

Remembering all those who died in the battle, the President added: “We remember, in particular, the two hundred thousand men from across the island of Ireland, North and South, East and West, who served in that war, and we call to mind in a special way the tens of thousands who never returned home who remain forever in the soil of Belgium, France, Greece and Turkey.”

'Official amnesia'

While enlisting for different reasons, they were united by a shared experience of the hardship war, added the President.

For some, the fighting continued even when they returned home.

“Here, in our country, some of those who came from the front threw themselves into our own battle for national independence, while others would experience a lack of sorrow, compassion, understanding of either their service or their wounds and would struggle to find their place in a rapidly changing Ireland,” said  the President.

Advertisement

“For many years, there was an uncertainty, even a reticence, to recognise the human cost and reality of the First World War, and those who fought and died in it.

“In our public history, the reticence was reflected by a form of official amnesia that left a blank space in our public memory.”

(Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

Ireland now has a far greater understanding of the motivation of those who enlisted in the war effort, said the President.

However he called on the country to be a force for peace in a world where an appetite for conflict remains.

“Even as we, in these first decades of the twenty-first century, have the material capacity to abolish all forms of human poverty, to alleviate all unnecessary suffering, we are still devoting so much of our creativity, not to the preservation or achievement of peace, but to the prosecution of and preparation for war,” said President Higgins.

Advertisement

(Image: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie)

He added: “We must remember that peace will only ever be established, and can only be sustained, when it is based upon the principles of justice, dignity and mutual respect.

“Let us then, on this day, re-dedicate ourselves to cause of peace, and the support of those institutions which promote and preserve the peace.”

See More: Armistice Day, Michael D Higgins, World War One

Related

Actor Mahershala Ali ‘hurt’ after co-star Viggo Mortensen uses N-word at Q&A
News 5 hours ago

Actor Mahershala Ali ‘hurt’ after co-star Viggo Mortensen uses N-word at Q&A

By: Gerard Donaghy

Elderly couple grabbed and thrown by burglars in ‘horrific’ Co. Down attack
News 8 hours ago

Elderly couple grabbed and thrown by burglars in ‘horrific’ Co. Down attack

By: Gerard Donaghy

Pedestrian dies following road collision in Co. Galway
News 8 hours ago

Pedestrian dies following road collision in Co. Galway

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Area evacuated after suspicious device found in Drogheda, Co. Louth
News 57 minutes ago

Area evacuated after suspicious device found in Drogheda, Co. Louth

By: Gerard Donaghy

Girl in critical condition as 20 injured in London bus crash, driver arrested
News 1 hour ago

Girl in critical condition as 20 injured in London bus crash, driver arrested

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing released
News 22 hours ago

Two men arrested in connection with Kildare stabbing released

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather this weekend is to stay full of showers
News 23 hours ago

The weather this weekend is to stay full of showers

By: Rebecca Keane

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí
News 1 day ago

Drugs seized worth €180,000 by Gardaí

By: Rebecca Keane