President Michael D Higgins will welcome President of Malta to Ireland this week
President Michael D Higgins will welcome President of Malta to Ireland this week

PRESIDENT of Ireland Michael D Higgins will welcome the President of Malta, Dr George Vella and his wife Miriam to Ireland this week.

Mr and Mrs Vella will undertake a State Visit to the Emerald Isle from Wednesday, March 1 until Friday, March 3, Mr Higgins’ office confirmed today.

The visit reciprocates the State Visit of President Higgins to Malta in May 2022, and “serves to strengthen the historical, cultural, educational and diplomatic ties between the two countries”, they explained.

It will begin with a ceremonial welcome at Áras an Uachtaráin on Wednesday, March 1, followed by a bilateral meeting between the two heads of state.

That evening, the President and his wife Sabina will host a state dinner in honour of their guests.

On Thursday, both couples will attend engagements at Cork City Hall and University College Cork.

President Higgins and President Vella last met at the annual meeting of the Arraiolos Group of non-executive European Presidents

President Higgins and President Vella last met at the annual meeting of the Arraiolos Group of non-executive European Presidents.

That meeting was hosted by President Vella in Malta in October 2022.

While in Ireland, President Vella will also visit the Garden of Remembrance, EPIC Irish Emigration Museum and the Curragh Military Camp, where he will meet with Maltese Cadets, and Ordinance Survey Ireland.

He will also meet with Taoiseach and the Tánaiste, as well as paying a visit to the House of the Oireachtas, where he will have meetings with the Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil and Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

