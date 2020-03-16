A CAPUCHIN Franciscan priest living in Ireland has written a powerful poem about the impending nationwide lockdown.

With Ireland in the grip of the coronavirus outbreak, many have understandably turned to religion for solace during these uncertain times.

A man of God himself, Brother Richard Hendrick decided the best way to spread a message of hope and unity would be to pen a poem about the ensuing coronavirus crisis.

Titled “Lockdown”, he subsequently shared the finished poem on social media, where his words struck a chord with believers and non-believers alike.

So far, it has been shared more than 34,000 times.

Here is Brother Richard Hendrick’s Lockdown in full:

Yes there is fear.

Yes there is isolation.

Yes there is panic buying.

Yes there is sickness.

Yes there is even death.

But,

They say that in Wuhan after so many years of noise

You can hear the birds again.

They say that after just a few weeks of quiet

The sky is no longer thick with fumes

But blue and grey and clear.

They say that in the streets of Assisi

People are singing to each other

across the empty squares,

keeping their windows open

so that those who are alone

may hear the sounds of family around them.

They say that a hotel in the West of Ireland

Is offering free meals and delivery to the housebound.

Today a young woman I know

is busy spreading fliers with her number

through the neighbourhood

So that the elders may have someone to call on.

Today Churches, Synagogues, Mosques and Temples

are preparing to welcome

and shelter the homeless, the sick, the weary

All over the world people are slowing down and reflecting

All over the world people are looking at their neighbours in a new way

All over the world people are waking up to a new reality

To how big we really are.

To how little control we really have.

To what really matters.

To Love.

So we pray and we remember that

Yes there is fear.

But there does not have to be hate.

Yes there is isolation.

But there does not have to be loneliness.

Yes there is panic buying.

But there does not have to be meanness.

Yes there is sickness.

But there does not have to be disease of the soul

Yes there is even death.

But there can always be a rebirth of love.

Wake to the choices you make as to how to live now.

Today, breathe.

Listen, behind the factory noises of your panic

The birds are singing again

The sky is clearing,

Spring is coming,

And we are always encompassed by Love.

Open the windows of your soul

And though you may not be able

to touch across the empty square,

Sing

The original Facebook post can be found here. Like and share to spread the word.