PSNI appeal for information on ‘high risk missing person’ Martin Crumlish

POLICE in Derry are appealing for information on a missing man who has not been heard from for a week.

The family of Martin Crumlish, 26, say it is out of character for him to go missing.

It is believed he was spotted heading in the direction of the village of Carrigans just over the border in Donegal on Wednesday.

We are becoming increasingly concerned for missing Derry man Martin Crumlish. The 26 year old hasn't been in touch with his family since 4 August and they say this is very out of character for him. If you can help us find Martin, please call 101 quoting ref 25 10/08/18.

“We are becoming increasingly concerned for missing Derry man Martin Crumlish,” said a PSNI statement.

“The 26-year-old hasn’t been in touch with his family since August 4 and they say this is very out of character for him.”

The PSNI in Derry renewed their appeal for information on Martin last night via Facebook, describing him as a ‘high risk missing person’.

Officers have asked all drivers with dash cams who were in the area of Foyle Road/Letterkenny Road on Wednesday between 11am and 5pm to check their cameras for sightings of Martin.

Volunteers undertook a search of the area today as efforts continue to locate the young man.

It is believed Martin, who is 6' 1" with brown hair and of slim build, was wearing tracksuit bottoms and a coat when he went missing.

Anyone with information should contact the PSNI on 101, quoting ref 25 10/08/18.