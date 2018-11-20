Rangers fan rages after girlfriend has him tattooed… with Celtic crest
News

Rangers fan rages after girlfriend has him tattooed… with Celtic crest

(Images: Getty / iStock)

A RANGERS fan was left raging after his girlfriend had him tattooed with the crest of his club’s arch rivals Celtic.

Brian Matthews of reality TV show Glow was appearing with girlfriend Victoria Obahor on MTV’s Just Tattoo of Us, which aired on Monday.

The show sees couples get tattooed, with each partner coming up with the other’s design before the results are revealed.

Unfortunately for Rangers-mad Matthews, he had previously cheated on Obahor and she used the opportunity to exact the ultimate revenge.

Advertisement

After removing his blindfold, nightclub owner and former Rangers youth coach Brian raged: “F*** no, man, no! Of all the f****** things, not this!”

Unmoved Obahor had no pity for her cheating partner, replying: “You broke my heart. You love football so much I thought I’d break yours too.”

Even host Joey Essex couldn’t believe the lengths Obahor had gone to, saying: “There’s revenge for cheating and then there’s this!”

Celtic fans obviously enjoyed seeing Matthews’ misery, and showed him even less mercy than Obahor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matthew may have had a hint of what was coming, as his choice of tattoo for Obahor was a stack of suitcases.

Asked to explain his design, he said: “When you get home I want you to pack your bags and leave, the relationship’s over.”

Matthews, 34, told the Scottish Sun he had tried to remove the tattoo with a pumice stone but was left with a bloody leg.

However he must keep the 15cm x 15cm tat until MTV bosses say he can remove it.

Advertisement

You can see Matthews' reaction in full at the link below.

See More: Brian Matthews, Celtic, Just Tattoo Of Us, Mtv, Rangers, Tattoo, Victoria Obahor

Related

Bad day at the office? Warehouse collapses after hapless forklift driver cashes into unit
News 6 hours ago

Bad day at the office? Warehouse collapses after hapless forklift driver cashes into unit

By: Jack Beresford

Conor McGregor could be granted Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch - but there's a catch
News 8 hours ago

Conor McGregor could be granted Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch - but there's a catch

By: Jack Beresford

Sinead O'Connor reveals her new last name just weeks after converting to Islam
News 9 hours ago

Sinead O'Connor reveals her new last name just weeks after converting to Islam

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Former football coach Paul Whelan jailed for sex offences against five boys
News 4 hours ago

Former football coach Paul Whelan jailed for sex offences against five boys

By: Gerard Donaghy

Controversial Pro-Brexit Wetherspoons pub chain plotting further Irish expansion
News 13 hours ago

Controversial Pro-Brexit Wetherspoons pub chain plotting further Irish expansion

By: Jack Beresford

Doctor, pharmacist and police officer killed in shooting at hospital in Chicago before gunman dies
News 15 hours ago

Doctor, pharmacist and police officer killed in shooting at hospital in Chicago before gunman dies

By: Aidan Lonergan

Heartbreaking tributes pour in for Irish soccer fan, 30, who drowned in Denmark
News 16 hours ago

Heartbreaking tributes pour in for Irish soccer fan, 30, who drowned in Denmark

By: Aidan Lonergan

One dead following road collision
News 1 day ago

One dead following road collision

By: Rebecca Keane