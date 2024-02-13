Rapist jailed for attack on vulnerable woman

A MAN has been jailed for six years for raping a vulnerable woman in Belfast.

Ahmad Alsbaihi was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court for rape.

The court heard that the 22-year-old, of Ard Na Va Road, off the Falls Road in west Belfast, met his victim in a city centre nightclub in June 2022 and invited her back to a house for a party.

Another woman, who spotted she was intoxicated, decided to accompany his victim to the party, where she later saw him having sex with her while she appeared to be asleep.

Alsbaihi pleaded guilty to a single charge of rape and was sentenced to six years, of which he will serve three years in custody and three years on licence.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register and will be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 10 years.

Speaking after his sentencing, PSNI Detective Constable Donnelly explained: “Ahmad Alsbaihi took advantage of a vulnerable woman.

“His actions were callous, with total disregard to consent.

“There is no defence for disregarding sexual consent. Without consent, it is rape.”

He added: “We would like to commend a passer-by who intervened, and the victim for her bravery in working with Detectives throughout the investigation.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland takes all reports of sexual assault seriously, and we urge anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual abuse to come forward and report it, regardless of when it happened, safe in the knowledge that they will be treated with respect and dignity.

"Report to Police on 101 on in an emergency always dial 999.”