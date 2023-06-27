Rapist who left young woman with lasting trauma given seven-year sentence

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been sentenced today for raping a young woman.

Deividas Burbulas was sentenced to seven years at Laganside Crown Court.

He will serve three years six months in custody and three years six months on licence, the PSNI confirmed following his sentencing.

Burbulas, of Thomas Street, Portadown in Craigavon, County Armagh, will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and will be subject to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 10 years.

Speaking following his sentencing, Detective Sergeant Rebecca Hedley said: “Deividas Burbulas acted callously in his actions, with total disregard to consent of the victim, leaving her shaken and with undoubtedly long-lasting trauma.

She added: “There is no defence for disregarding sexual consent. If you take advantage of someone the way Deividas Burbulas did, you are committing a crime and detectives will work hard to bring you before the courts to answer for your crimes.”

The detective went on to commend Burbulas’ victim for coming forward and for her bravery throughout her attacker’s trial.

“We would like to commend the young woman for her bravery in coming forward and throughout the investigation and trial process,” Det Sgt Hedley said.

“Your courage should be commended.”

She added: “As a Police Service we urge anyone who has been the victim of sexual abuse to come forward and report to us.

“We take every report seriously and treat anyone who comes forward with sensitivity and respect.

“If you have been a victim of any form of sexual assault or abuse, call 101 or always dial 999 in an emergency.”