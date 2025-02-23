Renewed appeal to find woman missing from Dublin for 14 years

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information about a woman who has been missing from Dublin for 14 years.

Esra Uyrun was 38 years old when she went missing from her home in Clondalkin in 2011.

Her car was later discovered on the promenade in Bray, Co. Wicklow, with her coin purse found in the boot.

On the 14th anniversary of her disappearance, gardaí in Ronanstown are once again asking the public for assistance in tracing the mother of one, who is originally from Turkey.

Disappearance

"Esra has not been seen since leaving her house in Collinstown Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at approximately 7.15am on the morning of February 23, 2011," read a garda statement.

"She departed from her home in the family car, which was a grey Renault Twingo with a registration number of 08-D-23067.

"The car was later located on the promenade in Bray, Co. Wicklow.

"Esra is described as being 5' 3" in height, with dark hair and green eyes.

"When last seen she was wearing black leggings, white Nike trainers and a dark top.

"Despite an extensive garda investigation, including a number of searches involving members of the DMR West and Wicklow Divisional Search Teams assisted by the Garda Technical Bureau, Esra's whereabouts remain unknown.

"Gardaí and Esra's family are seeking to locate her and are appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation."

CCTV

Previous garda reports state that Ms Uyrun told her husband she was going to the shop and would be back within a few moments, while he looked after their two-year-old son.

CCTV captured her car turning right from Convent Avenue onto Strand Road in Bray at approximately 8.40am on the morning she disappeared.

A Skoda car had to swerve to avoid a collision, after which the Renault moved into the left-hand side of the road and pulled in to allow the Skoda to overtake it.

Both cars continued down Strand Road in the direction of Bray Head.

Later that morning, the silver Renault Twingo car was captured on CCTV parked at the car park at the bottom of Bray Head.

There has been no activity Ms Uyrun's bank accounts or Facebook page since the day she went missing

According to Dublin Live, CCTV of the car driving towards Bray showed an unidentified driver in the vehicle but attempts to enhance the footage have proven unsuccessful.

The report adds that the family know of other footage captured closer to Ms Uyrun's home, which they have urged gardaí to examine.

In their appeal, gardaí encouraged anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to make contact with the investigation team.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda Station.