Renewed appeal to find woman missing from Dublin for 14 years
News

Renewed appeal to find woman missing from Dublin for 14 years

Esra Uyrun (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information about a woman who has been missing from Dublin for 14 years.

Esra Uyrun was 38 years old when she went missing from her home in Clondalkin in 2011.

Her car was later discovered on the promenade in Bray, Co. Wicklow, with her coin purse found in the boot.

On the 14th anniversary of her disappearance, gardaí in Ronanstown are once again asking the public for assistance in tracing the mother of one, who is originally from Turkey.

Disappearance

"Esra has not been seen since leaving her house in Collinstown Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at approximately 7.15am on the morning of February 23, 2011," read a garda statement.

"She departed from her home in the family car, which was a grey Renault Twingo with a registration number of 08-D-23067.

"The car was later located on the promenade in Bray, Co. Wicklow.

"Esra is described as being 5' 3" in height, with dark hair and green eyes.

"When last seen she was wearing black leggings, white Nike trainers and a dark top.

"Despite an extensive garda investigation, including a number of searches involving members of the DMR West and Wicklow Divisional Search Teams assisted by the Garda Technical Bureau, Esra's whereabouts remain unknown.

"Gardaí and Esra's family are seeking to locate her and are appealing for people to come forward to assist with the investigation."

CCTV

Previous garda reports state that Ms Uyrun told her husband she was going to the shop and would be back within a few moments, while he looked after their two-year-old son.

CCTV captured her car turning right from Convent Avenue onto Strand Road in Bray at approximately 8.40am on the morning she disappeared.

A Skoda car had to swerve to avoid a collision, after which the Renault moved into the left-hand side of the road and pulled in to allow the Skoda to overtake it.

Both cars continued down Strand Road in the direction of Bray Head.

Later that morning, the silver Renault Twingo car was captured on CCTV parked at the car park at the bottom of Bray Head.

There has been no activity Ms Uyrun's bank accounts or Facebook page since the day she went missing

According to Dublin Live, CCTV of the car driving towards Bray showed an unidentified driver in the vehicle but attempts to enhance the footage have proven unsuccessful.

The report adds that the family know of other footage captured closer to Ms Uyrun's home, which they have urged gardaí to examine.

In their appeal, gardaí encouraged anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to make contact with the investigation team.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station 01 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111 or any garda Station.

See More: Esra Uyrun

Related

Man arrested in London over 'industrial-scale cannabis factory' found in Belfast last year
News 1 minute ago

Man arrested in London over 'industrial-scale cannabis factory' found in Belfast last year

By: Gerard Donaghy

Funerals to take place for two women who died in separate collisions in Northern Ireland
News 56 minutes ago

Funerals to take place for two women who died in separate collisions in Northern Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Sinn Féin pull out of St Patrick’s Day events at White House
News 1 day ago

Sinn Féin pull out of St Patrick’s Day events at White House

By: Irish Post

Latest

Irish singer Bambie Thug in new show featuring Eurovision stars
Entertainment 2 days ago

Irish singer Bambie Thug in new show featuring Eurovision stars

By: Fiona Audley

St Patrick’s festival in Birmingham will keep celebrations going despite parade cancellation
Culture 2 days ago

St Patrick’s festival in Birmingham will keep celebrations going despite parade cancellation

By: Fiona Audley

Sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy will lead Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Parade
Culture 2 days ago

Sporting icons Kellie Harrington and Katie-George Dunlevy will lead Mayor of London’s St Patrick’s Parade

By: Fiona Audley

Planning permission granted to rebuild on site of Creeslough tragedy
News 2 days ago

Planning permission granted to rebuild on site of Creeslough tragedy

By: Fiona Audley

Police remain at scene following sudden death of man in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Police remain at scene following sudden death of man in Belfast

By: Fiona Audley

Irish author Cónal Creedon appointed resident writer at Princess Grace Library in Monaco
Culture 2 days ago

Irish author Cónal Creedon appointed resident writer at Princess Grace Library in Monaco

By: Fiona Audley