Reward offered as renewed appeal issued for help to find wanted man James Carthy
POLICE have issued a renewed appeal for the public's help to help find James Carthy, who is wanted for breach of court bail.

The 32-year-old from Dunsfold, Surrey has connections to Cranleigh and Farnborough and has recently been linked to Horsham.

Police originally sought information about Carthy's whereabouts in February but renewed their appeal on Friday, backed by a reward from Crimestoppers.

The independent charity is offering up to £1,000 for information on Carthy's whereabouts that could lead to his arrest and charge.

Carthy is described as a white male with short dark hair, who speaks with an Irish accent.

He is around 5' 7" tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who has seen Carthy or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Surrey Police on 101, quoting PR/45240016454.

Information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Only information passed to Crimestoppers will qualify for a reward.

