Choirmaster sentenced to three years in prison for non-recent child sex offences
News

Two of the charges against Sean McNally involved more than 40 occasions of touching and indecent assault against the victim (Image: Surrey Police)

A MAN who sexually abused a boy — and then played on his victim's faith by making him swear to God that he wouldn't tell anyone — has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Sean McNally, of Todmorden, Calderdale, pleaded guilty to five sexual offences against the same victim.

The offences occurred between 1973 and 1976 when McNally was the organ teacher and choirmaster at St Peter's Church in Hersham, Surrey.

Following his sentencing at Kingston Crown Court on Monday, police said McNally 'used his position of trust' to groom his young victim.

'Secret societies'

McNally pleaded guilty to two counts of indecency with a child and three counts of indecent assault on a male person at an earlier hearing in July 2024.

Two of the charges involved more than 40 occasions of touching and indecent assault against the victim, who was aged between 10 and 13 years old and was McNally's pupil at the time.

During the three-year period, the victim was subjected to frequent sexual abuse by McNally.

The choirmaster also groomed the boy into believing he was special, that he was being taken on special trips, educated about 'secret societies' and given tutorship on the organ.

McNally would then play on the victim's faith, making him swear to God that he would never tell anyone about the abuse.

Therapy

"Firstly, I must pay tribute to the victim, who found the courage and confidence to come forward and report the abuse he had suffered during his childhood as an adult after years of therapy," said Investigating Officer Emily Nurcombe.

"I hope the fact that McNally is now behind bars will help him start to come to terms with the abuse he suffered and enable him to begin rebuilding his life.

"McNally used his position of trust as the organ master at the church to groom his victim, making him feel like he was special, in order to abuse him on multiple occasions.

"He would then use the victim's faith to ensure he didn't tell anyone he was being abused.

"We will always investigate allegations of non-recent sexual abuse, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.

"We would urge anyone who believes they have been a victim of sexual abuse to come forward and report it — you will be listened to, you will be believed and you will be supported."

