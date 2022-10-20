Rob the dog’s gallantry medal sells at Noonan’s

THE PDSA Dickin Medal for Gallantry, otherwise known as the V.C for animals, and the RSPCA Red Collar for Valour awarded to War Dog Rob, was sold for a world record price of £140,000 at Noonan’s in London last week.

The wartime award was for his gallantry and outstanding service during the Second World War, during which he undertook 20 parachute descents while serving with Infantry in North Africa and the 2nd S.A.S. Regiment in Italy

The owner of the medal is Co. Antrim man Bail Bayne, the son of Rob’s original owner.

Bought by a collector of British gallantry awards, the lot had been estimated at £20,000-30,000.

The entire proceeds will be given to the Taylor McNally Foundation.

The lot also included an extensive archive including his collar, a portrait painting, photographs, certificate, manuscripts, books and letters.

The previous world record for a Dickin Medal was paid in 2020, also at Noonans (then Dix Noonan Webb) for the medal awarded to the pigeon, ‘Duke of Normandy’ for his gallantry during D-Day, also in the Second World War.

Rob, a black-and-white collie-retriever, was bought as a puppy for 5 shillings, Rob’s owners volunteered him as a War Dog in 1942 and he was signed up in May of that year.

Following action in the North Africa campaign, from September 1943, Rob served with the Special Air Service Regiment (SAS), the first war dog to do so. With the regiment, he took part in operations in Italy, parachuting in on sabotage missions

Following the sale, Basil Bayne, commented: “Wow, I have just picked myself off the floor! I can’t believe the price but I am so delighted that Rob’s story and legacy is held in such high respect and that the important roll that him and many other animals have played in conflict is being recognised. The money will all be donated to the charity and will be used to sponsor students studying agriculture and farming including courses in animal welfare and behaviour. Rob's exploits have featured in the degree course on animal behaviour taught at Harper Adams University in Shropshire in recent years!”

Instituted by Maria Dickin, C.B.E., the founder of the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals, in 1943, the Dickin Medal has since been awarded on 71 occasions - 32 of them going to pigeons, 34 to dogs, 4 to horses, and 1 to a cat. The vast majority (and all those awards to pigeons) were granted in respect of acts of bravery in the Second World War, but more recently a number of awards have been made to Arms and Explosives Search Dogs of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps for their gallantry in Iraq and Afghanistan.

First generation Irishman Pierce Noonan, CEO of Noonan’s told The Irish Post he always delighted to be involved in lots that have an Irish dimension: “He added, “My father was born in Cashel, Tipperary in 1933 and I have been able to trace my Irish Ancestry back as far as 1815 to one of my great grandfathers, also called Pierce Noonan who also lived in Cashel. I still retain strong links with Ireland and Cashel in particular.”