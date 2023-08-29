Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood joins Van Morrison in surprise performance at Irish festival

DELIGHTED festival-goers were treated to a surprise performance by Rolling Stones star Ronnie Wood when he joined singer Van Morrison on stage over the weekend.

Belfast-born Morrison was one of the headline acts for the Páirc Festival, which returned to Birmingham on August 26 and 27.

Fans flocked to the second edition of the popular outdoor event, which was held in the grounds of the new Irish centre in Kings Heath and boasted the likes of Nathan Carter, Mary Black and The Waterboys on the line-up.

But those who attended the Saturday session found themselves enjoying an unexpected treat when the Rolling Stones rocker joined Van Morrison and Rock and Blues singer Chris Farlowe on stage to headline the day’s proceedings.

Speaking after the event, which attracted some 7,000 people over the course of the weekend, Páirc Festival co-owner Ciaran Healy said it was “amazing to see the community come together and celebrate music and culture”.

“People travelled from far and wide to come to Páirc Festival and we are truly grateful for each and every one who bought a ticket and supported us,” he added.

"We were excited to bring huge names like Van Morrison, The Waterboys, Mary Black and Nathan Carter, but when we heard the news about Ronnie Wood and Chris Farlowe joining Van Morrison on stage it was a pinch yourself kind of moment,” he admitted.

Festival attendees also enjoyed a second traditional music stage at the 2023 event, programmed in partnership with Birmingham Irish Association and the Birmingham Trad Fest, which featured a street food village, Irish dancing and market stalls celebrating local makers and traditional Irish produce.

The Páirc Festival organising team is now preparing for their 2024 offering, with early bird tickets already available.

"It has been a massive pleasure to bring the best of Irish performances to Birmingham, the team have worked really hard, we will have a short rest, and then it is straight back to work to make 2024 even better,” Mr Healy confirmed.

The organisers have released a limited number of Loyalty Super Early Bird tickets priced at just £35 which are available to purchase here until September 3.