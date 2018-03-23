Rugby rape trial: Jury told their 'morals and emotions' are irrelevant as they prepare to decide verdict
News

Rugby rape trial: Jury told their 'morals and emotions' are irrelevant as they prepare to decide verdict

JURORS in the rape trial of Ireland rugby stars Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding have been told to ignore "emotion and prejudice" when deciding their verdict.

Summing up, Judge Patricia Smyth said they should put aside feelings and consider all of the evidence dispassionately.

Speaking to the 11-person jury this afternoon, she said: "The morals of any person involved are completely irrelevant. Emotion and prejudice - they have no part to play in your deliberations.

“You are the sole judges of the facts. It is for you to decide what evidence you accept and what evidence you reject.

“You will form your own judgment.

Advertisement

“You must decide the case only on the evidence presented before you.”

The eight men and three women of the jury were also told to apply common sense and life experience in making their judgement.

While allegations of sexual assault may arouse "wholly understandable" emotions, Judge Smyth warned: “It is important that you guard against prejudice or sympathy against or for anyone in this case.”

Adjourning the trial for the day, Judge Smyth told the jury to ignore media coverage of the case.

"Do not read anything in the media," she added. "It is irrelevant."

Paddy Jackson and his Ulster and Ireland teammate Stuart Olding are accused of raping the same woman in Mr Jackson's Belfast home, in the early hours of June 28, 2016.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the case.

Advertisement

Jackson, 26, of Oakleigh Park in Belfast, denies one charge of rape and another of sexual assault.

Olding, 25, from Ardenlee Street in the city, also denies rape.

Blane McIlroy, 26, from Royal Lodge Road in Belfast, denies exposure, while Rory Harrison, 25, from Manse Road in Belfast, has pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice.

See More: Belfast Crown Court, Ireland Rugby, Paddy Jackson, Rape Trial, Stuart Olding, Ulster

Related

Rape trial of Ireland rugby stars told most victims ‘don’t fight back’ during sexual attacks
News 1 month ago

Rape trial of Ireland rugby stars told most victims ‘don’t fight back’ during sexual attacks

By: Aidan Lonergan

‘She was sobbing’ – Taxi driver says alleged rape victim of Ireland rugby stars was ‘very upset’ in cab home
News 1 month ago

‘She was sobbing’ – Taxi driver says alleged rape victim of Ireland rugby stars was ‘very upset’ in cab home

By: Aidan Lonergan

Belfast woman who took abortion pill after failing to raise money to travel to England is given suspended sentence
News 1 year ago

Belfast woman who took abortion pill after failing to raise money to travel to England is given suspended sentence

By: Irish Post

Latest

One lucky Irish person lottery has won quarter of a million euro
News 3 hours ago

One lucky Irish person lottery has won quarter of a million euro

By: Rebecca Keane

Baby hare saved during snowy weather has died
News 5 hours ago

Baby hare saved during snowy weather has died

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather forecast for this weekend is like music to our ears
News 5 hours ago

The weather forecast for this weekend is like music to our ears

By: Rebecca Keane

Five in hospital, including baby, after car and van collide in west of Ireland
News 22 hours ago

Five in hospital, including baby, after car and van collide in west of Ireland

By: Ryan Price

Footage of 'caged' Ireland fans in Turkey sparks outrage on social media
Sport 23 hours ago

Footage of 'caged' Ireland fans in Turkey sparks outrage on social media

By: Ryan Price