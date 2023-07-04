Ryanair celebrates 15 years at British airport with new routes and flash seat sale

RYANAIR has marked a milestone moment at a British airport by announcing a raft of new summer routes and a flash seat sale.

The Irish carrier was the first no-frills airline to operate at Bournemouth Airport when it launched its first flight there from Dublin Airport in 1996.

Over a decade later, in 2008, Ryanair opened a base at the airport which has grown ever since.

The airline now carries more than 776,000 passengers to and from Bournemouth Airport each year.

Ryanair’s Head of Communications, Jade Kirwan said: “We are delighted to celebrate 15 years since our base opening at Bournemouth Airport.

“Ryanair has operated at Bournemouth Airport since 1996 and our record Summer ’23 schedule of more than 18 routes will not only provide Bournemouth’s customers/visitors with an unbeatable selection of sunny hotspots and vibrant European city break destinations for their Summer ’23 getaways, particularly the likes of Budapest, Dublin, Faro, Venice, and Zadar, where we operate exclusively to/from Bournemouth Airport, but will continue to promote important regional development through the support of over 640 local jobs, and delivery of even greater connectivity with Europe and its millions of holidaymakers.”

She added: “To celebrate this significant milestone, we have launched a special seat sale with fares from £29.99 for travel between July and Sept available only at Ryanair.com.”

Steve Gill, Managing Director of Bournemouth Airport added: “In the 15 years since Ryanair opened its base at Bournemouth Airport our partnership has gone from strength to strength with more routes, more choice and more low fares for local people.

“We look forward to continuing that long association and celebrating further growth in the years to come.”