Ryanair’s O’Leary raises worries over Boeing planes

ANOTHER week, another comment from Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, who has voiced serious concerns about Boeing’s manufacturing standards.

For the first time revealing that his airline now conducts its own extensive inspections on every aircraft it receives from the U.S. plane-maker.

The comments come in the wake of a deadly crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner run by Air India.

The plane, which was carrying nearly 250 people, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12.

While the cause of the crash is not yet known, there is no evidence that Boeing was at fault.

O’Leary, whose airline exclusively operates Boeing planes, said Ryanair has taken extra steps in recent years to safeguard against problems.

“We had aircraft delivered that, when inspected in Dublin, had spanners and tools left under the floorboards,” he told The Times.

“It’s unacceptable. What the factory in Seattle needs is engineers, not just salespeople.”

To address these concerns, Ryanair now deploys a team of 30 engineers to monitor the assembly of its planes in the U.S.

Once a plane arrives at the airline’s headquarters in Dublin, it undergoes a detailed two-day inspection before it is approved for passenger use.

“Only when our engineers are completely satisfied does the aircraft enter operation,” O’Leary added.

His remarks also coincide with renewed attention on claims made by Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour.

A long-time engineer at the company, Salehpour alleged that shortcuts during the manufacturing of the 787 Dreamliner compromised the structural integrity of the fuselage.

“These are not minor issues,” Salehpour testified before a U.S. Senate panel last year. “They could lead to structural failure after thousands of flight cycles.”

Boeing maintains that thorough internal testing has revealed no immediate safety concerns.

In response to the whistleblower’s claims, the company stated, “We are fully confident in the 787 Dreamliner. Assertions about its structural safety do not reflect the rigorous work we’ve done to ensure its long-term integrity.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently reviewing Salehpour’s claims.

Meanwhile, Boeing offered condolences to the victims of the Air India crash, with company executives pledging full cooperation with the investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

First introduced in 2011, the 787 Dreamliner is one of Boeing’s most popular long-haul planes.

For O’Leary, ensuring safety means not taking any chances. “Boeing makes great aircraft, but their quality control has slipped,” he said.

“That’s why we’ve taken it upon ourselves to double-check everything. When it comes to safety, there’s no room for error.”