SDLP’s Sinead McLaughlin meets Manchester and Liverpool mayors to discuss regional imbalances in UK

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin has met with the mayors of Liverpool and Manchester today to discuss regional imbalances within the UK.

The MLA for Foyle, who is the party’s economy spokesperson, met with Andy Burnham, who is the Mayor of Greater Manchester, and Steve Rotheram, the Mayor of Liverpool City Region, to discuss their shared efforts to address issues being experienced across their regions.

“It was a privilege to meet with Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram to discuss the shared struggles and opportunities facing our regions,” Ms McLaughlin said in a statement following today’s meeting.

“From the north west of England to Northern Ireland, we face many of the same challenges, and it is crucial that we work together to create sustainable, regional economies that provide opportunities for everyone,” she added.

In 2024 Ms McLaughlin launched a private members bill relating to regional imbalance across the UK.

“Today's meeting was a chance to affirm our common cause for legislation to hardwire inclusive growth into government decision-making once and for all,” she said today.

“In Northern Ireland, my Regional Jobs, Skills and Investment Bill would finally start to turn the tide on the economic neglect we have suffered.

“I look forward to continuing this important work with both Mayors and furthering our shared passion on this issue."

Following their meeting, Mr Burnham said he would “continue to campaign for” the creation of a regionally balanced society, “both here in England and in Northern Ireland”.

“I welcome Sinéad’s commitment to a Regional Jobs, Skills and Investment Bill that could help drive meaningful progress,” he added.

“We look forward to continuing our conversation and working together to build fairer, stronger regional economies.”

Mr Rotherham has also committed to working with his city’s “friends in Derry” to “build a fairer, more equal future for both our areas - one that doesn’t just improve our economy but genuinely improves people’s lives too”.

“For far too long, too many people in both our areas have been held back from fulfilling their potential, not by a lack of talent, but a lack of opportunity,” he added.

“As leaders, we're doing everything in our power to put that right, by connecting people to new opportunities and investing in the infrastructure to help our communities to flourish.”