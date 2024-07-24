Police officer in Manchester removed from operational duties after 'disturbing' arrest video shared online

A POLICE OFFICER in Manchester has been removed from operational duties after a video shared online appeared to show a man being kicked and stamped on the head during an arrest.

The video, which has been shared widely online, was recorded at Manchester Airport Terminal 2 on Tuesday evening.

The Assistant Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) tonight admitted the video 'shows an event that is truly shocking' and said the force has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

Meanwhile, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, described the footage as 'disturbing'.

Firearms risk

In the clip, a man is seen lying face down on the ground while an armed officer stands over him with a Taser drawn.

When the prostrate man turns his head towards the officer, the policeman appears to kick the man in the face and stamp on his head before a woman attempts to shield him.

The same officer then orders a second man sat nearby to get on the ground.

As the man gets to his knees, the officer appears to stamp on the man's upper thigh and hit him in the back of the head.

In an initial statement, GMP said its officers were subjected to a 'violent assault' after being called to reports of an altercation between members of the public at the airport.

While attempting to make an arrest in relation to the altercation, the force said three officers were punched to the ground with a female officer sustaining a broken nose.

"As the attending officers were firearms officers, there was a clear risk during this assault of their firearms being taken from them," added the statement.

Use of such force 'an unusual occurrence'

This evening, however, Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry acknowledged people's concerns over the video.

"We know that a film of an incident at Manchester Airport that is circulating widely shows an event that is truly shocking and that people are rightly concerned about," read his statement.

"The use of such force in an arrest is an unusual occurrence and one that we understand creates alarm.

"In advance of what is shown in the footage available, we were called to reports of an assault at Terminal 2, Manchester Airport at 8.25pm on Tuesday, July 23.

"The alleged suspect was seen on CCTV at a ticket machine in the car park and officers attended the location to arrest him.

"During our response, three offices were assaulted. One female officer suffered a broken nose and the other officers were forced to the ground and suffered injuries which required hospital treatment.

"One male officer has been removed from operational duties and we are making a voluntary referral of our police response to the Independent Office of Police Conduct."

His statement added that two men have been arrested on suspicion of assault, assault of an emergency worker, affray and obstructing police.

Two other men were arrested on suspicion of affray and assault of an emergency worker.

'Deep concern'

In a statement this evening, the Mayor of Greater Manchester said he has raised his concerns over the video with the force.

"I have seen the disturbing video circulating of a GMP officer at Manchester Airport and recognise the widespread and deep concern this has caused in Greater Manchester and beyond," said Mr Burnham.

"The Deputy Mayor and I have raised these concerns with the Deputy Chief Constable.

"We have been informed that a referral has now been made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct for a full investigation."