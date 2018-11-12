Seamus Coleman donates €3,000 to man living with scoliosis
News

Seamus Coleman donates €3,000 to man living with scoliosis

Jason Hanlon is 26 years old and has profound learning disabilities both physically and mentally alongside severe scoliosis.

Hanlon was diagnosed with scoliosis in 2009 however within the last 2 years his pain has increased enormously.

The man is in constant pain, every night and day and requires aftercare following his operation on November 13.

In order for Jason to get specialised equipment for his aftercare, his family set up a GoFundMe.

Irish footballer Seamus Coleman stepped up to donate 3,000 euro to the aid of Hanlon, helping his family achieve more than this goal of €10,000.

