Searches in East Midlands for missing Frank McKeever fail to shed light on mystery

SEARCHES carried out at sites in the East Midlands for missing man Frank McKeever have yielded 'nothing of evidential value', according to the Met Police.

Mr McKeever, 63, was last seen at around 10pm on Saturday, August 28, 2021 walking along Highbury Park, close to the junction of Highbury Grange in London.

Police are treating the investigation as a murder enquiry, although Mr McKeever's body has never been found.

"Though two people have been charged with Frank's murder, our investigation is ongoing and efforts to establish what happened to him continue," said Detective Inspector Laura Nelson ahead of the latest searches.

"Frank's family are distraught and their grief is compounded by the fact that his body has not yet been found.

"Our specially trained officers are supporting them."

CCTV, Forensics and ANPR

On Friday, June 23, officers carried out searches in Lutterworth Road in Leicestershire and Cavells Road in Northamptonshire, close to the Welford Truck Stop.

Both sites are almost 100 miles from Mr McKeever's last sighting in North London, not far from where he lived.

Police identified the sites after scouring CCTV footage and carrying out forensic and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) work.

As well as the searches, they appealed to people living near the two sites to recall if they had witnessed any suspicious activity in their area in late August or early September 2021.

Unfortunately, the Met revealed on Tuesday that nothing of evidential value was found during Friday's searches.

The force added that Mr McKeever's family had been kept updated about the latest developments and that the investigation remains ongoing.

There is a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the location of Mr McKeever.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call 101, quoting reference CAD 3224/13Nov21 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.