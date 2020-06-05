Shocking footage shows elderly man being violently shoved to the ground by police in New York
News

Shocking footage shows elderly man being violently shoved to the ground by police in New York

SHOCKING FOOTAGE of a 75-year-old man being violently knocked down by police in Buffalo, New York, has sparked widespread outrage online. 

In the video, the elderly man can be seen approaching a large group of police officers wearing tactical gear. Words are exchanged before one of the officers yells at the man to move back. 

Another officer then aggressively shoves him backwards, with the man falling to the ground as a result. 

Seconds later, the man can be seen lying, motionless, on the ground as a pool of blood begins to form around his head. 

The incident, which took place outside Buffalo City Hall, was filmed by Mike Desmond, a reporter for local news channel WBFO.  

Advertisement

“At 8 o’clock ... a large number of police officers appeared. I assume that they wanted to do a sweep and get everybody out and there really weren’t many people,” he told NBC. 

According to Desmond, as the officers began marching toward a group of protestors, the elderly man attempted to approach them. 

He did not appear to be a protestor. 

Desmond told NBC: "He walked a little bit, was standing there, and was hit with a club as far as I can tell. 

“He lost his footing after he was hit, fell back, hit his head on the concrete ... and I could hear his head hit and then within a few seconds, blood started coming out from under his head.” 

Advertisement

The disturbing footage has sparked widespread anger and outrage with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo branding the actions of those officers involved "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful." 

"Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law," he said. 

The man, who has not been named, is said to be in a serious but stable condition in a local hospital. 

It has since been confirmed that two of the Buffalo police officers involved have been suspended without pay. 

In a statement, Buffalo’s Mayor Byron Brown confirmed the suspensions, after the city’s police commissioner launched an investigation. 

Advertisement

The two officers have not been identified. 

See More: Andrew Cuomo, Buffalo, New York Police, Viral Video

Related

'Horrific' limo crash in New York State claims 20 lives
News 1 year ago

'Horrific' limo crash in New York State claims 20 lives

By: Gerard Donaghy

Church of England distances itself from controversial decision on Irishwoman’s grave
News 14 hours ago

Church of England distances itself from controversial decision on Irishwoman’s grave

By: Chris Egan

President of Ireland condemns 'military confrontation with peaceful protesters' in US
News 19 hours ago

President of Ireland condemns 'military confrontation with peaceful protesters' in US

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Derry Girls among Irish-packed BAFTA nominations
Entertainment 10 seconds ago

Derry Girls among Irish-packed BAFTA nominations

By: Rachael O'Connor

Niall Horan leads celebs taking part in 'London Irish Charity Night In' – and you’re all invited
Entertainment 15 hours ago

Niall Horan leads celebs taking part in 'London Irish Charity Night In' – and you’re all invited

By: Fiona Audley

Pope Francis condemns death of George Floyd and "sin" of racism, calls for peace in US
News 20 hours ago

Pope Francis condemns death of George Floyd and "sin" of racism, calls for peace in US

By: Rachael O'Connor

Ireland expected to enter Phase 2 as Covid-19 recovery rate at 91%
News 20 hours ago

Ireland expected to enter Phase 2 as Covid-19 recovery rate at 91%

By: Rachael O'Connor

A SONG IN HER HEART: The life and career of Mary Buckley Clarke
Life & Style 21 hours ago

A SONG IN HER HEART: The life and career of Mary Buckley Clarke

By: Michael J McDonagh