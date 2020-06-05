Shocking footage shows elderly man being violently shoved to the ground by police in New York

SHOCKING FOOTAGE of a 75-year-old man being violently knocked down by police in Buffalo, New York, has sparked widespread outrage online.

In the video, the elderly man can be seen approaching a large group of police officers wearing tactical gear. Words are exchanged before one of the officers yells at the man to move back.

Another officer then aggressively shoves him backwards, with the man falling to the ground as a result.

Seconds later, the man can be seen lying, motionless, on the ground as a pool of blood begins to form around his head.

The incident, which took place outside Buffalo City Hall, was filmed by Mike Desmond, a reporter for local news channel WBFO.

“At 8 o’clock ... a large number of police officers appeared. I assume that they wanted to do a sweep and get everybody out and there really weren’t many people,” he told NBC.

According to Desmond, as the officers began marching toward a group of protestors, the elderly man attempted to approach them.

He did not appear to be a protestor.

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

Desmond told NBC: "He walked a little bit, was standing there, and was hit with a club as far as I can tell.

“He lost his footing after he was hit, fell back, hit his head on the concrete ... and I could hear his head hit and then within a few seconds, blood started coming out from under his head.”

The disturbing footage has sparked widespread anger and outrage with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo branding the actions of those officers involved "wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful."

"Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law," he said.

The man, who has not been named, is said to be in a serious but stable condition in a local hospital.

It has since been confirmed that two of the Buffalo police officers involved have been suspended without pay.

In a statement, Buffalo’s Mayor Byron Brown confirmed the suspensions, after the city’s police commissioner launched an investigation.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has issued a statement: pic.twitter.com/2qG76eXB1m — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

The two officers have not been identified.