Simon Coveney warns Irish abroad to return home by midnight on Thursday

SIMON COVENEY has warned Irish people abroad that they have until midnight on Thursday to guarantee themselves a flight home.

Speaking on RTE’s Six One news, the Tánaiste warned that March 19 represents the cut-off date for anyone seeking a guaranteed return journey back into the country.

It’s estimated that as many as 25,000 Irish people are currently abroad, with a large proportion thought to be holidaying in Spain.

Coveney confirmed he has held talks with his Spanish counterpart as well as representatives from Ryanair and Aer Lingus about ensuring as many people as possible are brought home.

Spanish airports have agreed to remain open for the next few days to support the likely mass departures – but a deadline has been set.

Coveney said: “I understand the deep concern about returning home from mainland Spain or the Canary and Balearic Islands in the coming days. We have been working closely with our colleagues in the Spanish government and have an orderly plan in place with Ryanair and Aer Lingus supported by the Spanish government.

“My Spanish counterparts have assured me that Spanish airports remain open and the country is not bringing about a flight ban. They further assure me that Spanish airspace remains open for Irish airlines to bring citizens home.

“I reaffirmed Ireland’s solidarity with Spain at this difficult time and thanked their frontline authorities for dealing with this unprecedented challenge.”

The Tánaiste also spoke with senior executives from Ryanair and Aer Lingus and succeeded in securing a series of flights designed to cater to those seeking a route home.

He said: “Following my discussions with Ryanair and Aer Lingus I am calling on all Irish tourists who wish to return from Spain to do so by midnight this coming Thursday March 19th.

“Both airlines are allocating bigger planes to the routes in order to accommodate passengers and both airlines have waived booking and seat fees for anyone who wants to change a booking from a later flight to one in the coming days.”

The plans come after a day in which a further 40 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Ireland.

So far just two people have died from the virus on the island of Ireland.