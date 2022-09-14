Simon Coveney currently on one-day trip to Ukraine with Lithuanian counterpart
MINISTER FOR Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney TD, is today undertaking a one-day visit to Ukraine.

Minister Coveney will meet with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and reiterate Ireland’s continued support for Ukraine and staunch opposition to Russia’s illegal invasion. Minister Coveney will also view the operation of the Black Sea Grain initiative in Odesa port and will discuss efforts to export grain and other crops from Ukraine in a bid to ease the global food crisis.

Minister Coveney is in Ukraine along with his Lithuanian counterpart, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. The Minister’s visit to the region will also see him meet with Mr. Nicu Popescu, Deputy Prime Minister of Moldova, in Chisinau.

Minister Coveney said:

“We are now over six months into Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Ireland’s support for the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine is unwavering. I will use today’s visit to once again pledge Ireland’s ongoing support for the people of Ukraine. This is my second visit to Ukraine since the invasion began and it is important for the Ukrainian people to know that Ireland stands firmly behind them.

“I will attend the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine in New York next Thursday and will take that opportunity to brief the Council on my visit and to stress in the strongest possible terms Ireland’s opposition to Russia’s actions.

“As well as the suffering inflicted on the Ukrainian people, this war has also had a catastrophic impact on global food supply. This will be a major focus of the UN General Assembly discussions in New York next week. I will later today view the operation of the Black Sea Grain initiative and discuss efforts to increase food exports from Ukraine.”

