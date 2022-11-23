Government approves nominations of 19 ambassadors worldwide

19 AMBASSADORIAL nominations have been approved by the government following recommendation from Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

The appointments will take place during 2023, subject to agreement by the receiving states.

The government also took note of the appointment of three Consuls General as well as a new Joint Secretary of the North South Ministerial Council in Armagh.

When these 24 nominations take effect during 2023, 52% of Ireland’s diplomatic missions will be headed by women. For the first time, over half of Ireland’s missions around the world will be led by women.

Across the regions, three Ambassadors have been nominated in Africa, one in the Americas, three in the Asia Pacific region, ten in Europe and two in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The Ambassadors nominated for appointment in South Africa and Sweden will take on coordination functions for the Missions in Africa and the Nordic Baltic regions respectively.

Commenting on the nominations, Minister Coveney said:

"I welcome these nominations and I am particularly proud that, for the first time ever, over half of our missions will be led by women.

"This is an important landmark and appointing women to these leadership positions reflects my commitment, and that of the Department of Foreign Affairs, to making real and visible progress on gender equality, at home and abroad.

"Today's nominations include a new Permanent Representative to the European Union, Aingeal O'Donoghue, who ill take up post next summer. Her appointment comes at a critical time for the EU and as Ireland prepares for our next Presidency of the EU in 2026."

The list of appointments is as follows:

Multilateral

Brussels

Ms Aingeal O'Donoghue, currently on secondment to the Department of the Taoiseach, to be Permanent Representative to the European Union.

Strasbourg

Ms Caitríona Doyle, currently Counsellor in Corporate Services Division, to be Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg

Africa

Kenya

Ms Caitríona Ingoldsby, currently Counsellor at the Permanent Representation of Ireland to the European Union, to be Ambassador to Kenya (and Eritrea, Somalia and Sudan).

Sierra Leone

Mr Aidan Fitzpatrick, currently Senior Development Specialist at the Embassy of Ireland to Ethiopia, to be Ambassador to Sierra Leone.

South Africa

Mr Austin Gormley, currently Ambassador to Sweden, to be Ambassador to South Africa (and Botswana, Lesotho, Mauritius, Zimbabwe and the Southern Africa Development Community).

Americas

Chile

Mr Colum Hatchell, currently Principal Officer in Corporate Services Division, to be Ambassador to Chile (and Ecuador and Peru).

Asia-Pacific

India

Mr Kevin Kelly, currently Communications Director, to be Ambassador to India (and Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives).

Malaysia

Ms Orla Tunney, currently on secondment to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, to be Ambassador to Malaysia.

Vietnam

Ms Deirdre Ní Fhallúin, currently Counsellor in the Consular Directorate, to be Ambassador to Vietnam (and Cambodia and Laos).

Europe

Czech Republic

Mr Alan Gibbons, currently Counsellor in Development Cooperation and Africa Division, to be Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

Hungary

Mr Ragnar Almqvist, currently Counsellor in European Union Division, to be Ambassador to Hungary (and the Republic of Kosovo and Montenegro).

Luxembourg

Ms Jean McDonald, currently Deputy Director in the Strategy, Governance and Change Unit, to be Ambassador to Luxembourg.

Norway

Ms Claire Buckley, currently Ambassador to Sierra Leone, to be Ambassador to Norway (and Iceland).

Portugal

Ms Alma Ní Choigligh, currently Acting Director General, European Union Division, to be Ambassador to Portugal (and Cabo Verde, Angola, Guinea-Bissau and the Community of Portuguese Language Countries).

Sweden

Ms Barbara Jones, currently Assistant Secretary of Corporate Services Division, to be Ambassador to Sweden.

Switzerland

Ms Aoife McGarry, currently Counsellor in European Union Division, to be Ambassador to Switzerland (and Algeria and Liechtenstein).

Türkiye

Mr John McCullagh, currently Ambassador to Vietnam, to be Ambassador to Türkiye (and Azerbaijan, Iran and Pakistan).

Middle East / North Africa

Israel

Ms Sonya McGuinness, currently Ambassador to Türkiye, to be Ambassador to Israel.

Representative to the Palestinian Authority

Mr Feilim McLaughlin, currently Counsellor in the Development Cooperation and Africa Division, to be Representative to the Palestinian Authority.

Other Senior Appointments, including Consuls General

Ms Hilary Reilly, currently Ambassador to Malaysia, to be Joint Secretary, North South Ministerial Council in Armagh.

Ms Sighle FitzGerald, currently Deputy Director in the Ireland, UK and Americas Division, to be Consul General in Boston.

Mr Jerry O’Donovan, currently Chargé d’Affaires a.i. at the Embassy of Ireland to Denmark, to be Consul General in Edinburgh.

Ms Jennifer Bourke, currently Deputy Director in the Ireland, UK and Americas Division, to be Consul General in Hong Kong.