Simon Harris to propose suspending trade with businesses within Occupied Palestinian Territories

SIMON HARRIS has said he plans to seek government approval to suspend trade with businesses within the occupied Palestinian territories.

Mr Harris, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, also called for a full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which is the basis for the bloc's trade relations with Israel.

In a video posted on Twitter/X, the Tánaiste said the world 'has not done nearly enough' as he condemned the blockade of aid into Gaza.

'It cannot be business as usual'

Announcing his intention to have legislation passed to suspend Irish trade with the occupied Palestinian territories, Mr Harris stressed Ireland's support for the people of Gaza.

"I welcome the fact that at a European level this week, finally the Irish view prevailed with a majority of member states saying that the Israeli-EU Association Agreement needs to be reviewed," he said.

"In my view and the view of Ireland, it needs to be more than reviewed — it needs to be suspended because it cannot be business as usual while this is being carried out in Gaza.

"Here at a domestic level in Ireland, we will now move forward with legislation in relation to suspending trade with the occupied Palestinian territories.

"On Tuesday, I will seek a government decision in relation to that and I hope the Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs can start scrutinising and considering that legislation in the month of June.

"Please note that Ireland will continue to speak up and speak out and act both nationally and internationally to support international law, human rights and the people of Gaza at this most horrific time."

In his video, Mr Harris also condemned the Israeli blockade of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel has allowed some aid trucks into the region since it eased its blockade this week, however, the UN says around 500 to 600 trucks a day are needed.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said what Israel had permitted amounted to a 'trickle of aid', with supplies from only 115 out of 400 trucks cleared for collection and distribution, while nothing has reached the besieged north.

"We have the personnel, the distribution networks, the systems and community relationships in place to act," said Mr Guterres.

"The supplies — 160,000 pallets, enough to fill nearly 9,000 trucks — are waiting.

"This is my appeal for life-saving aid for the long-suffering people of Gaza: Let's do it right. And let's do it right away."

'Clear that war crimes are taking place'

Echoing those words, the Tánaiste said people were starving while aid, including from Ireland, was ready and waiting to be delivered.

"Like you I'm utterly sickened, appalled and repulsed at what we're seeing happening in Gaza," he said.

"It's clear war crimes are taking place, it's clear genocidal activity is taking place, children are being starved, food is being used a weapon of war.

"Thousands upon thousands of aid trucks are waiting in Jordan to get into Gaza and they can't because of an Israeli blockade now for more than 80 days.

"Included in that is a number of trucks funded by you, the people of Ireland through Irish aid — trucks with enough food for over 6,000 people in Palestine that can't get in despite people starving today.

"So, it's absolutely clear that the world has to act and the world has not done nearly enough.

"We have been consistently calling for more to happen at an international level, to make the circumstances inevitable for a ceasefire, for the violence to end, for the hostages to be released, for humanitarian aid to flow at a really intense level and ultimately for a political process that can bring about a two-state solution.

"Unfortunately, we seem further away from that than ever before."