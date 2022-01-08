Sinead O'Connor's son Shane found dead at 17

SINEAD O'Connor’s son Shane has been found dead at the age of 17, two days after he went missing from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.

In a touching tribute to her late son, the singer said Shane had "decided to end his earthly struggle".

She wrote on Twitter: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

In a statement released on Saturday confirming the news of the teenager's tragic death, Gardai said that a body had been found in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday.

A Gardai spokesperson said: "Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O'Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.

"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter. No further action is required and no further information is available at this time.”

Shane, whose parents are Sinead and folk musician Donal Lunny, went missing from Dublin’s Tallaght Hospital where he was on suicide watch earlier this week.

Sinead O’Connor expressed outrage that her son was able to slip out from the care of the hospital where he was being treated.

She said: “26 hours after my son died in the so called care of the Irish State in the form of Tusla, I have yet to receive any contact from Tusla or their representatives.

“I was informed by Gardai of my son’s death and later I spoke with the GAL. No contact from Tusla is unacceptable.”

The outspoken performer hinted that any negligence on the hospitals behalf would be met with legitimation.

“Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits”, she wrote in a tweet two days ago.

In a musical farewell to her child, Sinead shared the song Ride Natty Ride by Bob Marley, and said: “This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eyed baby.

“You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us.”