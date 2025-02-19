Sinn Féin MLA praises 'unwavering strength' of Bloody Sunday families with Soldier F trial expected in September

A SINN FEÍN MLA has welcomed the news that the trial of Soldier F is due to start in September, saying it is a testament to the 'unwavering strength' of the victims' families.

During a hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday, a judge listed the trial for September, with an exact date to be decided at a future hearing.

Soldier F is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney during Bloody Sunday and will also stand trial for the attempted murder of five others.

Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy welcomed Tuesday's news, saying the families had fought for justice for more than 50 years.

"News that September has been set for the trial of 'Soldier F' to begin is welcome, and a positive step forward for Bloody Sunday families," he said.

"For over five decades, these families have fought with dignity and determination in pursuit of truth and justice for their loved ones.

"That a trial has now been listed for later this year is testament to the unwavering strength and resilience of all the families affected by Bloody Sunday.

"As they continue their courageous campaign, Sinn Féin will continue to stand by them every step of the way."

The trial will take place more than six years after the original 2019 decision to prosecute Solider F.

The case dropped two years later but that move was overturned in 2022 and in December 2023, a judge ruled that soldier F should stand trial.

Soldier F's defence team unsuccessfully appealed that decision last June and in December, a judge ruled that there was sufficient evidence for the former paratrooper to stand trial.