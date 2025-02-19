Sinn Féin MLA praises 'unwavering strength' of Bloody Sunday families with Soldier F trial expected in September
News

Sinn Féin MLA praises 'unwavering strength' of Bloody Sunday families with Soldier F trial expected in September

Bloody Sunday family members outside Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday (Image: Charles McQuillan / Getty Images)

A SINN FEÍN MLA has welcomed the news that the trial of Soldier F is due to start in September, saying it is a testament to the 'unwavering strength' of the victims' families.

During a hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday, a judge listed the trial for September, with an exact date to be decided at a future hearing.

Soldier F is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney during Bloody Sunday and will also stand trial for the attempted murder of five others.

Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy welcomed Tuesday's news, saying the families had fought for justice for more than 50 years.

"News that September has been set for the trial of 'Soldier F' to begin is welcome, and a positive step forward for Bloody Sunday families," he said.

"For over five decades, these families have fought with dignity and determination in pursuit of truth and justice for their loved ones.

"That a trial has now been listed for later this year is testament to the unwavering strength and resilience of all the families affected by Bloody Sunday.

"As they continue their courageous campaign, Sinn Féin will continue to stand by them every step of the way."

The trial will take place more than six years after the original 2019 decision to prosecute Solider F.

The case dropped two years later but that move was overturned in 2022 and in December 2023, a judge ruled that soldier F should stand trial.

Soldier F's defence team unsuccessfully appealed that decision last June and in December, a judge ruled that there was sufficient evidence for the former paratrooper to stand trial.

See More: Bloody Sunday, Soldier F

Related

Soldier F to stand trial for murder of two men on Bloody Sunday
News 2 months ago

Soldier F to stand trial for murder of two men on Bloody Sunday

By: Gerard Donaghy

Bloody Sunday families ‘will not grieve’ death of former head of British Army Gen Mike Jackson
News 4 months ago

Bloody Sunday families ‘will not grieve’ death of former head of British Army Gen Mike Jackson

By: Fiona Audley

'Further blow’ to Bloody Sunday families as former soldiers will not face prosecution over perjury allegations
News 9 months ago

'Further blow’ to Bloody Sunday families as former soldiers will not face prosecution over perjury allegations

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ireland’s newly appointed diaspora minister makes first visit to Britain
News 1 day ago

Ireland’s newly appointed diaspora minister makes first visit to Britain

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland hits record high for exports – despite dramatic fall in goods sent to Britain
News 1 day ago

Ireland hits record high for exports – despite dramatic fall in goods sent to Britain

By: Fiona Audley

Two men arrested after fatal stabbing attack in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Two men arrested after fatal stabbing attack in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Date Holyhead Port set to fully reopen confirmed
News 1 day ago

Date Holyhead Port set to fully reopen confirmed

By: Fiona Audley

Man found guilty of 2017 rape and murder of Irish backpacker in India
News 2 days ago

Man found guilty of 2017 rape and murder of Irish backpacker in India

By: Gerard Donaghy

'An incredible talent': Taoiseach joins those paying tribute to young Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan
News 2 days ago

'An incredible talent': Taoiseach joins those paying tribute to young Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan

By: Gerard Donaghy