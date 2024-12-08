Soldier F to stand trial for murder of two men on Bloody Sunday

A JUDGE has ruled that there is sufficient evidence for a former British soldier to stand trial for the murder of two men on Bloody Sunday.

The man, known as Solider F, had applied in June to have the case dismissed, however, Judge Mr Justice Fowler rejected the application at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

A date will now be set in the New Year for the former paratrooper to stand trial for the murders of William McKinney and James Wray, as well as the attempted murder of five others.

"This is a day when we remember all the victims of the British Army in the north of Ireland," said Mr McKinney's brother Michael following the decision.

'Curtain of shame'

The decision to prosecute Solider F was taken in 2019 but the case was dropped two years later following the collapse of another Troubles-era killing.

In 2022, the High Court overturned the decision not to press charges and in December 2023, a judge ruled that soldier F should stand trial.

His defence team appealed that decision in June of this year but he is now set to stand trial following Friday's ruling.

Speaking from behind a curtain to protect his anonymity, Solider F pleaded not guilty to the seven charges put to him on Friday.

In a statement released through Madden and Finucane Solicitors, Michael McKinney welcomed the decision to prosecute Soldier F but criticised the continued protection of his anonymity.

"We are very pleased that Soldier F's application was refused and that he will now proceed, rightly, to trial. Soldier F is now one step closer to a sentence of life imprisonment," he said.

"We are disappointed, however, that the trial judge has granted his application for anonymity and screening.

"It is difficult for us to reconcile the fact that anyone with an interest in the events of Bloody Sunday has been aware of Soldier F's true identity and his appearance for many years.

"We all saw him give evidence in open court for two days in 2003.

"We do not consider that Soldier F truly believes that he is under threat from anyone, and is merely using the cloak of anonymity and screening as a curtain of shame because of his murderous actions in 1972.

"The events of Bloody Sunday took place 53 years ago next month. It is imperative that the court does not tolerate any more delay and that this trial proceeds as a matter of urgency.

"This is a day when we remember all the victims of the British Army in the north of Ireland."

Support

Welcoming Friday's ruling, Sinn Féin's Pádraig Delargy offered his support to the families affected by Bloody Sunday, in which 14 unarmed men died after being shot by British soldiers following a civil rights march in Derry on January 30, 1972.

"I welcome today's ruling where the judge has concluded there is sufficient evidence to proceed with the trial against 'Solider F'," said the Foyle MLA.

"This is a vindication for the Bloody Sunday families who over five decades on have not given up in their fight for truth and justice.

"As the families' courageous campaign goes on, Sinn Féin will continue to stand by their side every step of the way."

His words were echoes by Foyle MP Colum Eastwood of the SDLP.

"The Crown Court in Belfast has ruled that 'Soldier F' must stand trial for the murders of James Wray and William McKinney alongside five charges of attempted murder after he tried to have all charges dismissed," he posted on social media.

"I was with the families in June when 'F' appeared for the first time hidden behind a floor-to-ceiling curtain in the Crown Court.

"While this is a bit of progress, it’s still takes a toll on the families who have been incredible. We're with them until the end of the line."