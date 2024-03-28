Six cars torched in arson attack on garage in Belfast
Six cars torched in arson attack on garage in Belfast

The attack happened in the Diamond Gardens area of south Belfast

AN arson investigation is underway after a fire was started at a garage in the early hours of this morning.

PSNI officers are appealing for information following the attack, which saw accelerant poured over the fence of a garage yard in south Belfast.

Police were called to the incident in the Diamond Gardens area of Finaghy at around 1am this morning.

“Officers received a report that at around 1am on Thursday morning, an accelerant had been poured over the fence of a garage yard in the area and set alight causing damage to six cars inside the yard,” the PSNI state.

“Damage was also reported to the fence at the property.”

Officers have called on anyone with information to come forward.

“An investigation is underway and officers would ask anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who has any information about this incident which could assist with their enquiries, to call them at Lisburn Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 83 28/03/24,” they state.

