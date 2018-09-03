Six people killed on Irish roads over weekend

SIX people were killed in separate road accidents across Ireland since Friday evening.

The fatal accidents occurred in counties Cavan, Offaly, Tipperary, Limerick and Louth.

The most recent death occurred in Drogheda, Co Louth in the early hours of this morning when a woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the M1 Northbound.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Elsewhere, in Limerick, gardai are investigating a fatal hit and run which left a 76-year-old man fatally injured near the town of Ballingarry.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene before being removed to the mortuary at Limerick University Hospital.

In County Offaly, a female pedestrian aged 38 lost her life on the N420 road between Clara and Tullamore at around 12.10am yesterday morning.

Yesterday evening, a man in his late forties was killed on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir in County Tipperary.

The first of these 6 fatalities from the weekend occurred on Friday evening when a 60-year-old pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a van at 9.10pm in County Cavan.

The weekend’s deaths bring this year’s road death toll to 104.