Appeal for witnesses after man dies in horror crash on Irish road

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed when the car he was driving collided with a parked car in Co. Wicklow.

The incident happened on Abbey Street in Arklow last night (October 16).

“Gardaí and Emergency services were alerted shortly before 8pm after a car driven by a male in his 30s struck a parked car,” the police force confirmed.

“The driver was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced deceased a short time later.”

They added: “There was no passengers in the car and the parked car was unoccupied at the time.

The coroner has since been notified and the man’s body has been removed to the mortuary at St. Columcille's Hospital in Loughlinstown where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

“The outcome of the post-mortem will determine the course of a Garda investigation in the case,” the confirmed.

This road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

“Anyone who was travelling in the Abbey Street area of Arklow at the time and has video footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make it available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402-26320, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.