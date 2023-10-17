Man dies after car collides with truck in Tipperary

A MAN has died after the car he was driving collided with a truck on a road in Co. Tipperary.

The incident happened at around 12noon yesterday afternoon (October 16) on the N62 at Whitefields in Templemore.

The collision involved a car and a truck, gardaí have confirmed.

“The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s and sole occupant of the vehicle, was fatally injured,” the police force said in a statement.

"His body has since been removed to the Mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place in due course.”

The truck driver, a man aged in his 50s who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was uninjured in the incident.

The N62 at Whitefields, Templemore remains closed as a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is being conducted at the scene this morning.

Gardaí in Thurles are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

“Any road users who were travelling on this road between midday and 12.30pm and has camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.