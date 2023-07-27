Driver, in his 40s, dies in horror collision in Roscommon

A MAN in his 40s has died after the car he was driving was involved in a collision in Co Roscommon.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon (July 26) gardaí have confirmed today.

Police officers and the emergency services attended the scene at around 2.40pm on the N5 at Cloonfree near Strokestown.

“Following a single vehicle collision, the driver, a man aged in his 40s, was fatally injured,” gardaí confirmed.

“His body has been removed to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course,” they added.

A technical examination of the scene was completed by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since re-opened.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or who may have video footage to contact them,” the police force stated today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 966 4620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.