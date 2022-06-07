Six towns and cities in Ireland to be selected for Night-Time economy pilot programme

SIX CITIES and/or towns in Ireland are to be selected as locations for a new Night-Time Economy pilot programme, the government has announced.

The programme will see a Night-Time Economy advisor be appointed in each of the locations, with the aim of boosting the night-time economy in that area and promote a vibrant night-time culture.

The programme comes on the back of report on the Night-Time Economy Taskforce which was published last year.

The report made 36 practical recommendations in the area of regulation, licensing, planning, transport, safety and increasing the diversity of activities as part of the night-time offering.

The application call for Local Authorities to be selected as one of the six locations will close on 24 June 2022 and the chosen cities/towns will be announced this summer.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD said the selection of the towns and cities "will be a significant step towards securing a vibrant and importantly a more sustainable night-time culture for all our citizens."

She said it was crucial that the recommendations from the taskforce be followed up on "to crate and support opportunities for audiences, venues, businesses and performers."

Ann Marie Farrelly, Chair of the CCMA BEIUER (Business, Enterprise, Innovation, Urban/Town Economic Renewal) Committee and member of the Night-Time Recovery Taskforce welcomed the progress made, and said she "looks forward to some innovative and exciting pilot projects across the country which will be developed in partnership with key stakeholders."

Two years' worth of funding has been committed to by Minister Martin to support the recruitment of the Night-Time Advisors for each of the chosen areas.

Funding has also bee provided to support late night openings in a number of the National Cultural Institutions (NCIs) this summer and autumn. The funding will allow NCIs to open later than usual in the evenings and to support events and performances with the aim of broadening and diversifying the range of cultural offerings available to the public at night.

The Department, along with the National Concert Hall, IMMA and the National Museum of Ireland will also be hosting large-scale pilot events this year to trial new and more diverse offerings later into the night.