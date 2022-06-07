Six towns and cities in Ireland to be selected for Night-Time economy pilot programme
News

Six towns and cities in Ireland to be selected for Night-Time economy pilot programme

Six towns and/or cities in Ireland are to be selected as locations for a pilot Night-Time Economy programme.

SIX CITIES and/or towns in Ireland are to be selected as locations for a new Night-Time Economy pilot programme, the government has announced.

The programme will see a Night-Time Economy advisor be appointed in each of the locations, with the aim of boosting the night-time economy in that area and promote a vibrant night-time culture.

The programme comes on the back of report on the Night-Time Economy Taskforce which was published last year.

The report made 36 practical recommendations in the area of regulation, licensing, planning, transport, safety and increasing the diversity of activities as part of the night-time offering.

The application call for Local Authorities to be selected as one of the six locations will close on 24 June 2022 and the chosen cities/towns will be announced this summer.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD said the selection of the towns and cities "will be a significant step towards securing a vibrant and importantly a more sustainable night-time culture for all our citizens."

She said it was crucial that the recommendations from the taskforce be followed up on "to crate and support opportunities for audiences, venues, businesses and performers."

Ann Marie Farrelly, Chair of the CCMA BEIUER (Business, Enterprise, Innovation, Urban/Town Economic Renewal) Committee and member of the Night-Time Recovery Taskforce welcomed the progress made, and said she "looks forward to some innovative and exciting pilot projects across the country which will be developed in partnership with key stakeholders."

Two years' worth of funding has been committed to by Minister Martin to support the recruitment of the Night-Time Advisors for each of the chosen areas.

Funding has also bee provided to support late night openings in a number of the National Cultural Institutions (NCIs) this summer and autumn. The funding will allow NCIs to open later than usual in the evenings and to support events and performances with the aim of broadening and diversifying the range of cultural offerings available to the public at night.

The Department, along with the National Concert Hall, IMMA and the National Museum of Ireland will also be hosting large-scale pilot events this year to trial new and more diverse offerings later into the night.

See More: Minister Catherine Martin, Night-Time Economy

Related

Over 131,000 students begin State exams today
News 53 minutes ago

Over 131,000 students begin State exams today

By: Connell McHugh

Apple to change iPhone charger on its devices in Europe by 2024 under new change
News 21 hours ago

Apple to change iPhone charger on its devices in Europe by 2024 under new change

By: Connell McHugh

Third John Hume bust to be unveiled by Taoiseach in Strasbourg
News 23 hours ago

Third John Hume bust to be unveiled by Taoiseach in Strasbourg

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Jingoism and the Jubilee
Comment 14 hours ago

Jingoism and the Jubilee

By: Joe Horgan

Graeme McDowell says 'he is willing to help the Saudi's get to where they want to be' ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series
Sport 17 hours ago

Graeme McDowell says 'he is willing to help the Saudi's get to where they want to be' ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Northern Ireland's Davy Morgan has become the third rider to lose his life at this year's Isle of Man TT races
Sport 18 hours ago

Northern Ireland's Davy Morgan has become the third rider to lose his life at this year's Isle of Man TT races

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Eddie Hearn has claimed that Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul don't want the rematch with Katie Taylor
Sport 19 hours ago

Eddie Hearn has claimed that Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul don't want the rematch with Katie Taylor

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dustin Johnson has resigned from from the PGA Tour. He is now ineligible to play in the Ryder Cup
Sport 21 hours ago

Dustin Johnson has resigned from from the PGA Tour. He is now ineligible to play in the Ryder Cup

By: Conor O'Donoghue