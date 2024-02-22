‘Sleep well little angel’: Father pays tribute to daughter killed in Waterford crash

THE family of a young woman who died in a crash in Co. Waterford have paid tribute ahead of her funeral.

Katie Houlihan died in a single vehicle collision which happened at 10.15pm on Monday, February 19, on the R685 at Quillia in Tramore, County Waterford.

The 21-year-old, from Dunmore East, was the driver and the only person in the car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to University Hospital Waterford.

In a statement confirming her death, her family said she was the “beloved daughter of Liz and Richie, loving sister of Natalie and Aíne, adored granddaughter of Kay Taylor and of Paddy and Breda Houlihan and predeceased by her grandfather Billy Taylor.”

They added that she was the “treasured niece of Darrin, Adeline, Damien, Jason, Elaine and Gerry, much loved cousin of Billy and Toby” and is “deeply regretted and very sadly missed by our dearest Andrew and her extended family, friends and neighbours”.

Tributes have flooded in for the popular young woman, with her father Richie stating: “Sleep well my little angel.

“Daddy loves you so so much my little pet.”

Friends, Rachel, Karl, Sarah and Scott Hartery described her as “a ray of sunshine and beautiful inside and out”.

“She was so much her own person and a privilege to know,” they added.

“She will be missed beyond words and was so loved by all who knew her.”

Chloe McDonald said she was “such a beautiful, kind, and lovely girl.”

She added: “I’m glad I had the honour of knowing her.”

Ms Houlihan’s funeral takes place tomorrow at 11am in the Holy Cross Church, in Killea, Dunmore East.

It will be followed by a private family cremation in the Island Crematorium Cork.