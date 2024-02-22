‘Sleep well little angel’: Father pays tribute to daughter killed in Waterford crash
News

‘Sleep well little angel’: Father pays tribute to daughter killed in Waterford crash

THE family of a young woman who died in a crash in Co. Waterford have paid tribute ahead of her funeral.

Katie Houlihan died in a single vehicle collision which happened at 10.15pm on Monday, February 19, on the R685 at Quillia in Tramore, County Waterford.

The 21-year-old, from Dunmore East, was the driver and the only person in the car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to University Hospital Waterford.

In a statement confirming her death, her family said she was the “beloved daughter of Liz and Richie, loving sister of Natalie and Aíne, adored granddaughter of Kay Taylor and of Paddy and Breda Houlihan and predeceased by her grandfather Billy Taylor.”

They added that she was the “treasured niece of Darrin, Adeline, Damien, Jason, Elaine and Gerry, much loved cousin of Billy and Toby” and is “deeply regretted and very sadly missed by our dearest Andrew and her extended family, friends and neighbours”.

Tributes have flooded in for the popular young woman, with her father Richie stating: “Sleep well my little angel.

“Daddy loves you so so much my little pet.”

Friends, Rachel, Karl, Sarah and Scott Hartery described her as “a ray of sunshine and beautiful inside and out”.

“She was so much her own person and a privilege to know,” they added.

“She will be missed beyond words and was so loved by all who knew her.”

Chloe McDonald said she was “such a beautiful, kind, and lovely girl.”

She added: “I’m glad I had the honour of knowing her.”

Ms Houlihan’s funeral takes place tomorrow at 11am in the Holy Cross Church, in Killea, Dunmore East.

It will be followed by a private family cremation in the Island Crematorium Cork.

See More: Katie Houlihan, Waterford

Related

Man dies in hospital after being hit by car in Mayo
News 1 hour ago

Man dies in hospital after being hit by car in Mayo

By: Irish Post

‘Significant step’ for victims’ families as terms of reference for Omagh bombing inquiry confirmed
News 2 hours ago

‘Significant step’ for victims’ families as terms of reference for Omagh bombing inquiry confirmed

By: Fiona Audley

BBC orders two more series of hit Belfast police drama Blue Lights
News 3 hours ago

BBC orders two more series of hit Belfast police drama Blue Lights

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ireland joins EU countries demanding Israel call off planned assault on Rafah
News 1 day ago

Ireland joins EU countries demanding Israel call off planned assault on Rafah

By: Fiona Audley

Pregnant woman and unborn child die in horror collision on Irish road
News 1 day ago

Pregnant woman and unborn child die in horror collision on Irish road

By: Fiona Audley

Cyclist attacked by gang in ‘nasty’ robbery
News 1 day ago

Cyclist attacked by gang in ‘nasty’ robbery

By: Irish Post

More than 14 million illegal cigarettes seized in Dublin
News 1 day ago

More than 14 million illegal cigarettes seized in Dublin

By: Irish Post

Government commits €800m to cross-border projects to make island of Ireland ‘better for everyone’
News 1 day ago

Government commits €800m to cross-border projects to make island of Ireland ‘better for everyone’

By: Fiona Audley