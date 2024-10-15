Stormont to take over costs of running Derry City Airport from next year
THE Northern Ireland Executive plans to take over the costs of running Derry City Airport from April 2025 it has been confirmed.

This week Northern Ireland's Economy Minister Conor Murphy provided a timeline for their plans to assume financial responsibility for the airport, which were revealed earlier this month.

Responding to a question from West Tyrone SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan, Mr Murphy said his department is aiming to take over those costs by April next year.

Mr McCrossan welcomed the move, stating: “After some uncertainty in recent weeks I welcome the Minister’s confirmation that his department will take over the running of City of Derry Airport from next year.

“We have been clear for some time that we believe this is not only the best way to keep the airport sustainable going forward, but also to give it the platform to grow and widen its offering.”

He added: “This move will also reduce a significant financial burden on Derry City and Strabane District Council who simply do not have the resources to support a regional airport.

“This is good news for ratepayers in this area with the airport no longer acting as a drain on funds, leaving more money to spend on important projects across this council area.”

