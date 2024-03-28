Suspect in Sean O’Neill Murder case arrested following public appeal

A MAN wanted by detectives investigating the murder of Sean O’Neill has been arrested following a public appeal.

Metropolitan Police Officers released an image of 22-year-old Dellan Charles, who they wished to locate in connection with their investigation into Mr O’Neill’s murder, on March 26.

Mr O'Neill, a 30-year-old construction worker, who lived in Hayes, was found with stab injuries in the Reynolds Road area of the town shortly before 7pm on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have now arrested a man on suspicion of his murder.

“We issued an appeal to locate a 22-year-old man, this resulted in us receiving new information and he was arrested at a house in Coventry on the morning of Wednesday, March 27,” a Met Police spokesperson confirmed.

The man remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Kevin Martin, who is leading the investigation, said: "We would like to thank the public and the media for sharing our appeal so widely.

“This is a significant development and we have updated Sean's family."

Another man has also been charged with murder and is due to stand trial at Kingston Crown Court at a later date.