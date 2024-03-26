Image of suspect wanted in connection with Sean O’Neill murder issued by police

POLICE have released an image of a man they want to locate as part of their investigation into the murder of Sean O’Neill.

The 30-year-old construction worker, who lived in Hayes, was found with stab injuries in the Reynolds Road area of the town shortly before 7pm on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

He later died at the scene.

Today detectives investigating the murder have released details of a suspect they have yet to locate.

They have also confirmed a £10,000 reward is now available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of 22-year-old Dellan Charles.

Detective Inspector Kevin Martin, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am appealing to the public for help in locating Dellan Charles who we are treating as a suspect in Sean’s murder.

“Sean’s family have been left devastated by his murder and the longer that passes without those responsible being held to account, the more their pain grows,” he added.

“A significant reward is on offer for anyone who can provide information that leads us to Charles and secures his conviction; if you can help please get in contact immediately on 020 8785 8244.”

Speaking at the time of his death, Mr O’Neill’s family said they were “completely heartbroken by the loss of our beautiful son and brother, Sean”.

"It is especially difficult given the violent and cruel way that it has happened,” they added.

"He was incredibly loved and we have been overwhelmed by all of the kind words that have been shared about him from those who knew him."

Mr O’Neill’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination conducted on May 25, 2023, confirmed that his death was caused by sharp force trauma to the chest and abdomen.

“Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 8244 or 101 and quote Operation Aidburrow,” a Metropolital Police spokesperson said today.

“You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”