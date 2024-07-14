Suspicious object sparks security alert in West Belfast
News

A NUMBER of roads have been cordoned off in West Belfast following a security alert on Sunday morning.

Police have asked people to avoid the area after the discovery of what it described as a suspicious object on the Springfield Road.

Images shared on social media appeared to show an object bound with black tape sitting in a doorway in the area before a bomb disposal robot was deployed.

"The bottom end of Springfield Road is closed due to the discovery of a suspicious object," local Sinn Féin councillor Claire Canavan posted on Facebook.

"Police are on scene are advising people to avoid the area. Road closures are in place."

The area's Clonard Residents Association has also urged locals to avoid the section of Springfield Road between Iris Street and Crocus Street, where the suspicious device was discovered.

