Taoiseach and Prime Minister enjoy pint of Guinness at first formal meeting at Chequers
News

Taoiseach and Prime Minister enjoy pint of Guinness at first formal meeting at Chequers

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has formally met with Prime Minister Keir Starmer this week after being invited to spend time at his Chequers summer home.

Last night the pair enjoyed pints of Guinness at their first formal face-to-face meeting since Mr Starmer was elected Britain’s new Prime Minister following the July 4 election.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Taoiseach Simon Harris enjoy a pint of Guinness e at Chequers in Aylesbury

Located in Ellesmere in Aylesbury, just 30 miles outside of London, Chequers is the country house of Britain's serving prime minister.

Mr Harris said his invitation to join Mr Starmer there was a “strong signal” of the value he places on Britain’s relations with Ireland.

The Prime Minister Keir and Taoiseach Simon Harris had their first face-to-face meeting since Mr Starmer became prime minister yesteray

The pair enjoyed dinner at Chequers last night, where they discussed their “shared aim of a reset in British-Irish relations”.

When the Taoiseach and Prime Minister spoke by phone on July 5, the leaders agreed that there was an “opportunity now to reset and strengthen relations between Ireland and the United Kingdom”.

Mr Harris used the meeting to discuss a 'reset in British-Irish relations'

As well as discussing bilateral relations last night, they were due to tackle topics including Northern Ireland and international issues, such as the situation in Gaza and in Ukraine.

The pair discussed a range of issues including Northern Ireland and the situation in Gaza

“The invitation extended to me by Prime Minister Starmer to meet with him at Chequers is a strong signal of the value he attaches to the friendship and closeness that saw our two countries achieve so much together in the past, and to resetting the relationship so that we can again achieve much together in the time ahead,” Mr Harris said.

Looking to the future, he added: “I look forward to getting to know the Prime Minister and to conveying to him the broad welcome across Government, and more widely across Ireland, to a reset in relations with the United Kingdom at this time.”

