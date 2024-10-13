Taoiseach demands Israel stops firing on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has demanded Israel stops firing at UN peacekeepers in Lebanon amid its ongoing conflict with Hezbollah.

The Taoiseach was speaking after two incidents in as many days resulted in injuries to four peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) at its headquarters in Naqoura.

Ireland contributes 370 troops to the peacekeeping mission, set up in 1978 in part to confirm the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon.

All Irish troops are accounted for, however, the Taoiseach has condemned the incidents and called for the continued implementation of UN Resolution 1701.

Among other aims, the resolution calls for a full cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon to be replaced by Lebanese and UNIFIL forces.

'Full protection'

"Israel must stop firing on UN peacekeepers serving with UNIFIL in Lebanon. Israel must listen to the voice and the concerns of the international community," said Mr Harris.

"President Biden and I discussed the situation when we met in the White House this week, and agreed that those who serve in Blue Helmets on behalf of the UN must always be afforded full protection.

"I also discussed the matter directly with the Secretary General of the United Nations.

"I look forward to discussing the situation with EU colleagues, especially those who also have members of their Defences Forces serving in UNIFIL, at next week's meeting of the European Council.

"I will be calling for an immediate ceasefire that can allow us to focus on implementation of UN Resolution 1701 and get people back to their homes."

Following the Taoiseach's statement, UNIFIL revealed that on Friday night, a fifth peacekeeper was injured after being shot at Naqoura.

"We do not yet know the origin of the fire," added the statement.

'Indiscriminate bombing'

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Micheál Martin also condemned the attacks on peacekeepers and called for a de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

"The indiscriminate bombing and killing in Gaza, the West Bank and Lebanon must stop," he said on Saturday.

"There needs to be full de-escalation across the region from all actors.

"Above all, UN Peacekeepers must be respected and protected. The international community needs to be very clear about that."

He also revealed that Ireland was among 34 UNIFIL-contributing countries to sign a letter calling for attacks on peacekeepers to stop and for all incidents to be investigated.

The letter adds: "We urge the parties of the conflict to respect UNIFIL's presence, which entails the obligation to guarantee the safety and security of its personnel at all times, so that they can continue to implement its mandate and continue their work of mediation and support for peace and stability in Lebanon and the entire region."