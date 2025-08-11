Ireland to face Israel in basketball amid threat of team sanctions

BASKETBALL IRELAND has confirmed that the national women's team will compete in its scheduled EuroBasket 2027 qualifiers game against Israel.

This decision follows weeks of internal deliberation and pressure from the sport’s international authority.

The decision comes despite widespread outrage over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and internal debate about the ethicality of facing Israel in a competition.

In a statement, Basketball Ireland said it had arrived at the decision after “lengthy and careful consideration”, noting that the governing body had explored all options, including a potential withdrawal from the qualifiers.

The final decision, however, was heavily influenced by the threat of serious sanctions from FIBA Europe, the continent’s basketball authority.

“Facing Israel in these circumstances is not a scenario we would wish,” said Basketball Ireland CEO John Feehan.

“But FIBA Europe made it clear that refusing to play would lead to sanctions that could seriously damage Irish basketball, particularly the women’s game, which is still rebuilding after a 14-year absence from the international stage.”

The Irish federation said it would only agree to face Israel at neutral venues and has already communicated this stipulation to FIBA.

Ireland is scheduled to meet Israel in an away fixture on 18 November, with the return game slated for March 2026.

Had Ireland refused to play, the team would have faced immediate financial penalties, including a fine of €80,000 for missing the November fixture and a further €100,000 for skipping the return game.

Also, they risked being excluded from both the 2027 and 2029 EuroBasket qualification campaigns.

The decision reignites tensions first sparked during a February 2024 EuroBasket qualifier, when Irish players staged a silent protest by refusing to shake hands with Israeli counterparts or stand for the national anthem.

The protest drew criticism from Israel’s camp, including accusations of antisemitism from Israeli guard Dor Saar, remarks that Basketball Ireland deemed “inflammatory and wholly inaccurate” and reported to FIBA.

The governing body later issued a warning to the Irish federation.

Feehan stressed that while the federation has strong humanitarian concerns regarding the situation in Gaza, its hands are tied when it comes to sport governance.

“There has been no change in Israel's status within international sport, as confirmed by FIBA Europe, the International Olympic Committee, and other governing bodies,” he said.

Ireland’s EuroBasket qualification group also includes Luxembourg and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The Irish side will open its campaign at home, facing Luxembourg and Bosnia on 12 and 15 November, respectively.

“We are committed to supporting our athletes, growing the women’s game, and maintaining our place in international basketball,” said Feehan. “We also continue to call for peace, humanitarian access, and an end to suffering in Gaza.”